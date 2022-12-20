NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

59.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 101  |  December 20, 2022

Meet Pet of the Week Sierra 122022

Meet Pet of the Week Sierra 

Sierra is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a 2-year-old female rabbit who is spayed. She has acquired the nickname, “the very nice rabbit” from all volunteers at the shelter due to her loving and gentle personality. 

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Sierra adopted as soon as possible.

Pet of the Week Sierra

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Meet Sierra, a friendly companion to all 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.