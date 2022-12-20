Thirty Three Forty Recital Series presents Young 122022

Thirty Three Forty Recital Series presents Young and Emerging Artists at two free performances at the Woman’s Club on January 7, 2023

By DIANNE RUSSELL

During its inaugural year, Thirty Three Forty Recital Series has accumulated an impressive list of opera performances, in such venues as the Woman’s Club Laguna Beach, the Laguna Art Museum and at the Laguna Canyon Foundation’s first annual gala. Just recently, they partnered with the Resort at Pelican Hill for a series of “Holiday High Tea & Songs of the Season” hosted at the resort.

Prior to the founding of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Thirty Three Forty, President and Artistic Director Jay Colwell said, “It’s uncommon to find this level of world-class vocal artistry in Orange County. Normally one would have to travel to Los Angeles or beyond.”

In creating Thirty Three Forty, Colwell brought to life his unique vision to make opera and classical singing easily accessible to the community, while at the same time, supporting artists. Since April 2022, he has done incredibly well. “It was my intention to serve this art in a way that changes the perception of opera from being highly produced and difficult to access to something fresh, innovative and fun,” he said.

Photos courtesy of Thirty Three Forty Recital Series

Founder and Artistic Director Jay Colwell

On Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, Thirty Three Forty Recital Series presents Young and Emerging Artists during two performances at the Woman’s Club – the first from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. (doors open at 10:30 a.m.) and the second from 2-3 p.m. (doors open at 1:30 p.m.). A group of select singers will perform and each program will feature different genres and styles of classical music and singing.

“This is part of our Opera Laguna series featuring some of the brightest and best in opera. The singers and music in these two programs were selected so that the performances would complement each other and blend together,” said Colwell.

Colwell added, “These two recitals are free and open to the public, thanks to the help of sponsors and donors: Steven M. Sorenson, MD; Laura Sala; Ruth and Bob Colwell Artist Development Fund and Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Grant. Thirty Three Forty Recital Series patrons open doors for these specific talented students and will help them reach their creative professional goals.

Even though this is a free event, seating is limited, and advanced reservations are required. For tickets to reserve a seat, click here.

“The pandemic has had a profound impact on the vocal arts,” Colwell said. “Most artists saw all of their work disappear in 2020, others are still waiting to create again and some of the world’s best singers have left the industry all together. Opera houses and performance venues accrued significant financial debt. Students of voice and the future singers of the world spent much of their college careers learning about their acoustical art form through virtual voice lessons and masked performances. COVID-19 will have a long-term effect on the health and vibrancy of this special art form.”

Soprano Jeni Houser performs at the Woman’s Club in April

Career development program

To reconcile and resolve the struggles experienced throughout the classical vocal arts during the pandemic, Thirty Three Forty Recital Series has created a career development program for these visiting young and emerging artists. In this curriculum, these artists will be able to study, explore, coach and perform with some of the leading experts in opera.

The first two days will be spent in study and coaching sessions, and the final day will feature a series of recitals where singers will record high quality videos of select repertoire in front of a live audience. These recordings will help set these artists apart from other singers and applicants in future applications and auditions for opera houses, young artist programs and recital endeavors.

“We opened up the application process in mid-September,” said Colwell. “Those selected, who are from all over the United States, represent a perfect blend of house-experienced opera singers and young and emerging singers who are fresh out of graduate school. Since the performers are at varying levels and schooling, they can learn from each other while creating. We paired them (for the two programs) according to variations in voice, music, and literature so there is a nice mixture of music and artistry.”

Performance at the Laguna Canyon Foundation Annual Gala in October

Performers

The performers are Cree Carrico, Stephanie Chee, Amy Owens, Emily Tate Daniels, Katrina Calka, Courtney Miller and Bo Shimmin.

Pianist Cheryl Fielding, whose talent has taken her to some of the finest stages in the world, will accompany and coach the singers. A sought-after recital partner and vocal coach, Fielding has been honored with the Grace B. Jackson Prize in Excellence by the Tanglewood Music Festival, recognized by the National Foundation for Advancement in the Arts and received the distinguished Gwendolyn Koldofsky Award in Keyboard Collaborative Arts.

It all started with the piano

Colwell was introduced to music by his grandmother, who played the piano. “I played the piano, then string bass in middle school, then studied voice,” he said. “I got my first choral job in a church in Nebraska, where I grew up, while working on my undergraduate degree. However, I realized that I didn’t want to make singing my full-time career. Relative to my values, the endless travel and being away from family and friends made it a difficult career to ultimately pursue. After that I worked in the surveying field.”

In addition to Thirty Three Forty, Colwell is owner and coach of Singing Body Clinic, which offers virtual and in-person coaching to singers and vocalists.

Throughout his career in the arts, he has coached Grammy Award-winning and nominated artists, and maintains a coaching roster of singers from the world’s leading opera houses including The Metropolitan Opera, LA Opera, Bayerische Opera, The Royal Opera House, San Francisco Opera and others. He holds degrees in Vocal Performance and has unique experiential knowledge in the tradition and presentation of the classical singing art form.

Singer Deanna Breiwick addresses crowd at Laguna Art Museum in August

“I’m busy, but I invest as much time as necessary in 3340. It fills up my bucket,” Colwell said.

As stated on the 3340 website, “It is our vision that through our charitable services the art of classical singing can continue to evolve, innovate, and meet the needs of our modern world and singers. For thousands of years, we have turned to this art form, the art of listening to a human voice, to connect and feel. These artistic opportunities could not be more vital to the health of our communities, artists, and students as we all continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. There is only good that can come from experiencing and safeguarding the healing potential of creative expression that is found through classical singing and music-making.”

“Thirty Three Forty has pulled so many wonderful opportunities and people into my orbit,” Colwell said. “I feel lucky to live a life in service of music and art.”

Don’t miss the opportunity on January 7 to hear some of the brightest and talented opera singers – and it’s all free.

The Woman’s Club is located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

For more information on Thirty Three Forty, go to www.thirtythreeforty.com.

To make a donation, visit www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=PEET596LU6PWA.