 Volume 14, Issue 101  |  December 20, 2022

Santa arrived early to American Legion Post 222

The American Legion Post and Auxiliary members along with friends came together to enjoy this year’s Christmas dinner social. The Auxiliary organized the food and everyone brought a dish to share.

Courtesy of American Legion Auxiliary

Santa surrounded by the American Legion Auxiliary and Post members and friends

It was announced that thanks to their sponsors, the Auxiliary was able to ship 111 handmade Christmas stockings filled with treats for our troops serving our country overseas. 

The highlight of the evening was a visit from Santa. All attendees at this festive gathering had a grand time.

If you are interested in learning about the American Legion Auxiliary and its projects or membership, email Sandi at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

