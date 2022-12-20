NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 101  |  December 20, 2022

Providence Mission Hospital receives numerous Best Hospital and Women’s Choice Award accolades

Providence Mission Hospital has received the Women’s Choice Award for the Top 100 Hospitals in patient experience, an evidence-based designation that reflects the preferences of women, along with excellent clinical performance. The Best Hospitals award identifies the country’s best health care organizations featuring robust criteria including patient satisfaction, patient recommendation ratings and what women say they want from their hospital.

Providence Mission Hospital was also recognized as a Best Hospital for obstetrics, heart care, emergency care, comprehensive breast care, mammogram imaging and women’s services. It is ranked as one of the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for stroke and minimally invasive surgery.

Providence Mission Teigen

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Providence Mission Hospital

Seth Teigen, chief executive, Providence Mission Hospital

“Selecting a health care partner is an important and personal decision, and we are honored to be recognized,” said Seth Teigen, chief executive of Providence Mission Hospital. “This designation reflects the dedication of each and every member of the Mission family to provide women and their families with the highest-quality and most personalized care.”

The Women’s Choice Award is the only national list that highlights a woman’s choice when selecting a hospital.

For information about Providence Mission Hospital’s additional awards, click here.

 

