 Volume 14, Issue 101  |  December 20, 2022

Holiday Window Decorating Contest winners announced

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce announced their Holiday Window Decorating Contest winners. The Chamber would like to extend a special thank you to the Recreation Committee for judging the Grand Prize Winner, as well as to those who judged the People’s Choice, where more than 600 votes were received, most of them during Hospitality Night. 

The Grand Prize Winner was AREO; People’s Choice went to Engel & Völkers and Sound Spectrum received Honorable Mention.

Congratulations to all the winners and a big thank you to all of the participants who did an outstanding job decorating their windows.

Holiday Window AREO storefront

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of AREO

AREO was the Grand Prize Winner

Holiday Window AREO closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of AREO

A closeup of an AREO’s window display 

Holiday Window Engel and Volkers exterior

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers won the People’s Choice

Holiday Window Engel and Volkers interior

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Engel & Völkers

The interior of Engel & Völkers is decorated for the holidays

Holiday Window Sound Spectrum exterior

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Sound Spectrum

Sound Spectrum won Honorable Mention

Holiday Window Sound Spectrum window

Courtesy of Sound Spectrum

Sound Spectrum’s holiday tree is decorated with classic vinyls

 

