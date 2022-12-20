NewLeftHeader

Countdown to the new year at LAM FP 122022

Countdown to the new year at LAM

December is winding down, but here are still a few exciting events scheduled at Laguna Art Museum before we embark on 2023.

countdown to The Mitten

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LAM

Holiday Storytime on Dec. 28

Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m.

Holiday Storytime

Bring literature to life during a participatory storytime that will have you making and moving! On the fourth Saturday of each month, you’ll craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of art’s role in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK-2 learners and their families. Join this month’s session The Mitten by Jan Brett, with a fun activity capturing the winter spirit.

Tickets: Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only.

For tickets, click here.

countdown kids night

Click on photo for a larger image

Surfing Into the new year 

Thursday, Dec. 29 from 6-9 p.m.

Kids’ Night Out: Surfing Into the New Year

Celebrate the new year with a Kids’ Night Out. Kids take over the museum for a special, fun-filled night with dinner, art activities and an interactive surf-themed scavenger hunt around the museum. Caregivers and parents can enjoy a night out, too, as their education team takes over to guide the young learners on an exploration of the museum exhibitions and provide opportunities for hands-on artmaking activities. 

–Registration is open to children aged 6-12 only.

–Advanced registration is required. Additional paperwork regarding policies and registration will be sent to guardians of registered students directly and must be returned on the day of the event.

Museum members: $80; Non-members: $90.

If registering two or more children, they offer a discounted price of $70 per child. To register, click here.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

