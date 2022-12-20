Fair Game 122022

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON





Tick, tick, tick…time is running out and there’s still a lot of shopping to do

I’m sitting here in my living room…it’s late Sunday morning. I realize I’m going to need your help. I called my daughter a few minutes ago and asked, “What are you doing?”

She replied, “Just finishing up some last-minute Christmas shopping.”

I responded, “You have any ideas for first-minute Christmas shopping?”

She just laughed. She knows me.

I can’t believe it; I do this every year. Thanksgiving comes and I say to myself that this year is going to be different, I’m going to get my shopping done early. And what a relief that will be. Then when the big day approaches, I can just sit back and enjoy the eggnog like everyone else.

But the calendar continues to turn and we move through the first week of December…still no shopping! But I remind myself that I need to get to it. Then the second week and then the third week…still nothing.

This brings me to where I am now, sitting here in my chair, contemplating in my head who I need to shop for and what I’m going to get each of them.

The problem is, I’m devoid of ideas.

Let’s start with the grandkids: Kate, 6, going on 30; Curty, 3 1/2 and his biggest interests are playing hockey or his handheld computer game and finally, there’s Nick, 2 1/2. His only interest as of late has been reports of bullying other kids at school on the playground. But, honestly, what would you expect from the youngest of three who gets the brunt of it all at home from his older brother and sister.

I know…Nick is 15 months younger than Curty; I’m 16 months younger than my brother Cliff. It was never fair growing up; he was always bigger, always stronger and always quicker…and, he knew it. The torment was unbearable.

Heck, if he didn’t give me a kidney 18 years ago, I probably wouldn’t even be talking to him these days.

But I digress.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Victoria Dell

Papa and his little “monsters”: That’s Curty (3 1/2) next to Papa, then Nick (2 1/2) and Kate (6)

Back to the grandkids. I was thinking of a set of boxing gloves for the boys. Perhaps Nick could land one of those lucky punches that comes out of nowhere and get some of his dignity back.

Unfortunately, Mom and Grandma probably wouldn’t like this idea…why do I even say “probably?” Buying boxing gloves would only make Dad happy and I need to do more than simply that. So, ixnay on the boxing gloves.

Kate, I thought of buying her a set of encyclopedias, but then I remembered at 6, she already knows it all. So, cancel the Britannicas.

Let’s jump over to my daughters. If I dare ask Ashley what she wants, she’ll probably respond with, “I’d love a Range Rover Defender.” She forgets that her dad is a journalist and could never, ever afford a Range Rover, not only for himself, but definitely not for someone else.

My son-in-law, Clint, is no longer on my Christmas list, it’s that simple. I raised my daughter to be a San Francisco Giants fan growing up, and somewhere along the line he converted her over to become a huge Dodgers fan. That hurts more than you know! Even if she wanted a jersey or a hat, and she doesn’t, but even if she did, I’d never waste money on anything Dodger blue.

Sorry, it’s the way I was brought up in the San Francisco Bay Area and nothing could come close to changing my mind. I’ve told Ashley that my two favorite baseball teams are the Giants and whoever is playing the Dodgers.

Next, we move to daughter number two and her hubby…Victoria and Curt…the grandkids’ parents. Short of getting them some peace and quiet, or perhaps a rubber-walled room to go crazy in, they probably don’t need anything else.

Then there’s the wives, or ex-wives as the case may be. I thought maybe an extra alimony check would be in order for the holidays and it sounded so simple and easy. Turns out that neither was up for sending me an extra one, so scratch that.

The only thing that’s certain, is Buddy the Dog. He just needs a good pet and an hour in the backyard alone to chase the pool sweep and he’d be more than happy.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ashley Johnson

Just me and Buddy the Dog

Why can’t people be that easy.

Anyway, at the top of this column I mentioned that I need your help. I’m in need of ideas…and all good, or even decent ones, will be considered. So, give me the best you got and help me out.

What I can’t bear to have happen is what occurred some 40 years ago or so. Lana and I were married at the time. All she wanted for Christmas that year was a nice bathrobe. It would have been so, so easy, yet, I waited until Christmas Eve to go shopping. As one might imagine, the pickings were slim.

Well, I bought her that bathrobe…probably not the one she wanted. It was without a doubt the ugliest bathrobe ever made but the only one left in her size. Sure I bought it, wrapped it up and watched her open it Christmas morning. Then I had to look at that ugly thing for the next number of years. Wait a minute, just so we’re clear on the “ugly”…I’m not talking about Lana; I’m talking about the bathrobe.

I should have learned then, DON’T WAIT UNTIL THE LAST MINUTE.

Unfortunately, I have…and the clock is ticking.

• • •

Wine Craft just opened their new wine tasting and craft room at 662 S. Coast Highway, according to Doug Vogel. Locals should consider venturing out there on Wednesdays for half-off tastings and 10% off bottles.

They also have painting and art classes.

They've also provided free craft kits to the Boys & Girls Club for the holidays.

Check them out at www.winecraftoc.com.

• • •

In case you haven’t figured it out, Saturday is Christmas Eve and Sunday is Christmas Day. We’ll still put out “Stu” on its regular schedule…perhaps, though, a little downsized to allow us the opportunity to enjoy family. That being said, if something is happening that we need to push out, please, please get it to us.

Lana, Shaena and I want to wish each and all of you the Happiest of Holidays. For our Jewish friends, that means Happy Hanukkah (Chanukah), a celebration that lasts through Monday evening, Dec. 26. And, for the others, a very Merry Christmas.

We so appreciate all of you readers for supporting us and encourage you to continue to share Stu with your friends and neighbors. Obviously, we also always appreciate our advertisers and encourage our readers to support them when you have the opportunity to do so. This is what makes us all successful!

Love, hug and kiss those near and dear to you; remember fondly those who couldn’t join your celebration this year…and remember those that are no longer with us here on earth.

We are all extremely lucky to call this town of ours “home.” May God bless you all during the holiday season.