 Volume 14, Issue 100  |  December 16, 2022

Santa Trolley Tour becomes a Laguna Beach tradition

When Chuck Reynolds started his festive idea of renting a Trolley during the holidays for a small group of his friends, it was meant to be nothing more than a festive Pub Crawl on wheels. But six years later, it has grown to become an annual tradition that is so sought after, it has a waiting list and very specific rules for getting and staying on the Trolley as participants tour the various drinking establishments throughout Laguna Beach.

Today, there are well over 30 local friends that commit to being a part of the Santa Trolley Tour, which took place on Saturday, Dec. 10 and is now in its 6th year, and all must agree to be in full costume and donate one unwrapped present for their partnership with The Saloon Pub and Toys for Tots.

Santa Trolley Chuck trio

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Chuck Reynolds

(L-R) Chuck Reynolds, Uma Perricone and David Shafer are full of merriment

According to Reynolds, “It was so much fun, but I had to make it more than just about touring the bars and going home. As the number of passengers grew, I felt like we could do something productive that could give back to the community, so I spoke with Michael Byrne (owner of Roux and The Saloon) and he welcomed our contribution of toys to his cause.”

Reynolds also needed help planning for a night out with 30+ people, so he recruited two of his best friends, David Shafer and Uma Perricone, to help organize the pick-up location, the food, the Trolley route and collect donations.

According to Shafer, “We could definitely tell it was becoming a bit much for one person to handle, so we gladly offered our help.”

Santa Trolley Tour pre party

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Susie Ingalls, Cathy Merritt, Gina Pauley, Ben “the reindeer,” Stacie Parker and David Langra enjoying the Trolley pre-party

Every year they try to change the route as much as they can to help support the local establishments. This is always a challenge because only so many restaurants and bars can handle 30+ people in costume coming in at the same time, asking for a drink.

“I worked closely with the restaurants and pubs on our route so they not only knew we were coming, but were prepared to handle all of our drink requests,” said Perricone.

Reynolds and his friends will continue to do this every year and keep it as a holiday tradition under two conditions: It never becomes more work than fun and they always try to find ways to give back to the community.

 

