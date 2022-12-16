NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

58.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 100  |  December 16, 2022

Fair Game 121622

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

New council seated…Whalen in top seat for fifth time, with Kempf as Mayor Pro Tem

TJ headshot AugOn Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Laguna Beach City Council voted unanimously to return Bob Whalen to the city’s top spot as the Mayor of the City of Laguna Beach. Mayor Whalen was elected to the City Council in 2012 and has served four previous terms as Mayor – first in 2015, and again concurrently in 2019, 2020 and 2021.   

“I am humbled and honored to serve our community for a fifth term as Laguna Beach Mayor. In the last month, I’ve heard from the community nothing but optimism and excitement looking forward for the City Council,” Whalen said. “I’m very optimistic for several reasons: We have a good City Council, we have a strong city management team and a great group of city employees. As a council and with our city management team we will strive to find consensus and to make good decisions to move the city forward.”

Former Mayor Sue Kempf, who has served on the City Council since 2018 and the last year as mayor, was appointed to serve as mayor pro tem.

“Bob has proven to be a great mayor and I’m looking forward to serving with him and working with new Councilmembers Alex Rounaghi and Mark Orgill as well,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf. 

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, City Clerk Ann Marie McKay officially certified the November 8, 2022, election results and administered the Oath of Office to Sue Kempf, Mark Orgill and Alex Rounaghi, and the City Councilmembers took their seats at the Council dais. The next regular meeting of the Laguna Beach City Council is January 10, 2023.

Fair Game Bob Whalen

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy City of Lagna Beach

Newly elected Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen

• • •

How about a holiday events windup to end the year on a festive note?

This is the last weekend for the Sawdust Winter Fantasy. It will be open today (December 16) through Sunday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Winter Fantasy is a one-of-a-kind holiday art festival that offers a festive, unique shopping experience in an enchanting winter wonderland with thousands of lights and decorations, handcrafted gifts by 165 artists, three stages of live music, community performances, carolers, puppeteers, art classes and daily visits with Santa Claus. For more information and tickets, click here.

holiday events snow and santa

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut 

Winter Wonderland at the Sawdust

Sawdust Winter Fantasy

–Friday, Dec. 16

11 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Santa, Santa’s House

11-11:20 a.m., Balloon Diva, Gazebo

12-4 p.m., Balloon Diva, Roaming

12-5 p.m., Billy Bonkers Magician, Gazebo

10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., George Lawton, Roaming

11 a.m.-5 p.m., Jason Feddy, Grill

11 a.m.-5 p.m., George Butts, Tavern

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Andrew Corradini, Main Deck

2-6:30 p.m., TBA, Main Deck

–Saturday, Dec. 17

11 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Santa, Santa’s House

12-4 p.m., Balloon Diva, Roaming

12-5 p.m., Billy Bonkers Magician, Gazebo

11 a.m.-5 p.m., TBA, Grill

11 a.m.-5 p.m., Andrew Corradini & Ben Wagner, Tavern

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Rocky Salazar, Main Deck

2-6:30 p.m., Cali Conscious, Main Deck

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

holiday events sawdust perimeter

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut 

Time for last minute gift shopping

Closing Day

–Sunday, Dec. 18

11 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Santa, Santa’s House

12-4 p.m., Balloon Diva, Roaming

12-5 p.m., Billy Bonkers Magician, Gazebo

11 a.m.-5 p.m., Brother Yusef, Grill

11 a.m.- 5 p.m., Bobby Gray, Tavern

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Lele Rose, Main Deck

2-6:30 p.m., Jason Feddy Trio, Main Deck

The Ranch at Laguna Beach Presents: Pancakes With Santa

–Sunday, Dec. 18, 9-11 a.m.

A family favorite, Pancakes with Santa, is returning on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 9-11 a.m. for sweet and savory breakfast specialties and an epic pancake station with endless topping possibilities. Kids are invited to participate in arts and craft activities such as ornament decorating and face painting, along with pictures with Santa and holiday sing-a-longs. Tickets are $60 for adults and $25 for children 11 and under. For reservations, click here.

holiday events pancakes at the ranch

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Ranch

Kids enjoying crafts at a previous Pancakes with Santa event

Community Concert Band, Holiday Repertoire

–Sunday, Dec. 18, 2 p.m.

The Laguna Community Concert Band performs its holiday repertoire, at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theater on December 18 at 2 p.m. The concert features favorites such as “The Hanukkah Song,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and “White Christmas,” as well as a visit from “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” and a rousing sing-along finale. Vocalists include Lisa Morrice, Gary Greene and Samantha Morrice

Joy To The World! An Irish Christmas, a Concert of Joyous Christmas Music at Laguna Presbyterian Church Sanctuary

–Sunday, Dec. 18, 5 p.m.

Join Laguna Presbyterian Church for an inspirational concert with joyous Christmas music presented by their Choral and Handbell Choirs and featuring organ, piano and bluegrass music (which has roots in Irish traditional music), as well as Irish slide instruments; directed by Linda White and Sookyung Bang, organist. No tickets are necessary; there is a voluntary offering opportunity. Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave.

holiday events joy

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Presbyterian Church

Concert on December 18 at Laguna Presbyterian Church

Surfboard Menorah

Surfboard Menorah on the cobblestones at Laguna’s Main Beach. The menorah is comprised of surfboards that are damaged or unusable, designed by Steve Sasche in 2008 and assembled by Mike Thomkins and Tony Hempen.

holiday events surfboards

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Surfboard Menorah at Main Beach cobblestones

Christmas Eve Candlelight Gathering at Neighborhood Congregational Church Sanctuary

–Saturday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m. 

Music, story, spiritual practice and a service. Free of charge for all ages.

Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Drive.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.