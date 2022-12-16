NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 100  |  December 16, 2022

Leading environmental groups to celebrate Toni Iseman on January 12, 2023

Toni Iseman’s history-making 24 years as a Laguna Beach city councilmember is extraordinary, but it is her even longer commitment to environmental service that also deserves recognition. Her fierce dedication to the Save The Canyon efforts and the 1989 Walk in the Canyon are well known and ever since that time Iseman has been a constant promoter of expanding and preserving open space in and around Laguna Beach.

Leading environmental Iseman. jpg

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Greg O’Laughlin

Toni Iseman

In honor of her contributions, Laguna Canyon Conservancy, the Laguna Greenbelt, Village Laguna, Laguna Canyon Foundation and CANDO (Canyon Alliance of Neighborhoods Defense Organization) are co-hosting a retirement party for Iseman on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. It will be held at Bridge Hall in the Neighborhood Congregational Church at 340 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach from 6-8 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. 

It will be a luau-themed event with live music, a catered dinner, photo displays, time for tributes and special surprises. Guests are encouraged to wear Hawaiian-style attire. The public is invited, and reservations are necessary by Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The cost for dinner that includes one glass of wine is $25 per person for members of any of the sponsoring groups and $35 per person for non-members. To reserve your space, go to www.lagunacanyonconservancy.org/event.

 

