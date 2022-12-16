NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 100  |  December 16, 2022

Soles4Souls is holding shoe drive 121622

Soles4Souls is holding shoe drive

Kai Jay Rose, a sophomore at Laguna Beach High School, is coordinating a shoe drive for a community service project – Soles4Souls (S4S). Shoes in any condition are wanted. They can be dropped off at the Artists Theater at LBHS or at 2925 Mountain View Drive, Laguna Beach by Friday, Dec. 23. It is very helpful if the shoes are paired together with a rubber band, or if they are tied together with shoelaces.

Soles4Souls Kai Jay Rose

Courtesy of Soles4Souls

Kai Jay Rose is collecting shoes for the Soles4Souls non-profit organization

According to the S4S website, “People living in poverty want a better life, but many lack opportunity.”

At S4S, they turn unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunity, by keeping them from going to waste and putting them to good use – providing relief, creating jobs and empowering people to break the cycle of poverty.

It’s amazing that a pair of shoes can really affect someone’s self-esteem. Some kids don’t have a pair of shoes, and therefore won’t attend school because of that. By collecting unwanted shoes in our community, Rose’s family believes they can really help alter someone’s life.

The shoe drive will resume in January 2023 when school is back in session after the holidays.

For more information, visit www.soles4souls.org.

 

