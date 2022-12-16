NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 100  |  December 16, 2022

There’s no place like LAM for the holidays FP 121622

There’s no place like LAM for the holidays: December Storytime Bundle 

Experience Storytime at LAM at a special holiday price. Save 20% on adult admission for both programs. Kids 12 and under are always free. One Bundle quantity = one adult ticket to each December Storytime program. Secure a spot for your child for both Storytimes, December 17 and December 28.

Museum members: $11 ($14 value), non-members: $22 ($28 value), youth 12 and under: Free. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only.

For bundle tickets, click here.

theres no place storytime bundle

December 17 and December 28 Storytime Bundle

Bundle Includes:

One plus adult admission to December 17 at 11 a.m. Storytime Saturday featuring We are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom and Michaela Goade, with an activity kit that inspires us to protect our environment.

One plus adult admission to December 28 at 11 a.m. Holiday Storytime featuring The Mitten by Jan Brett, with a fun activity capturing the winter spirit.

theres no activity

Activities included in Storytime sessions 

–Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.

Storytime Saturday

Bring literature to life during a participatory story time that will have participants making and moving! On the fourth Saturday of each month, LAM crafts a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of art’s role in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK-2 learners and their families.

Join this month’s session We are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom and Michaela Goade, with an activity kit that inspires everyone to protect the environment.

Tickets: Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14. All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only.

For tickets, click here:

theres no Jean Stern

California through its art, present and past 

–Sunday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.

Jean Stern discusses Artists as Conservationists: Looking at the Past Through California Paintings

In this illustrated lecture, Jean Stern discusses the various aspects that make California one of the most ecologically diverse places on earth. He will relate how early expeditions recorded the natural beauty of the land and how some locales became National Parks. The lecture will end with a series of images that show how specific places looked a century ago and how they look now.

 California, during the last part of the 19th and early decades of the 20th centuries, was home to a large and prolific group of landscape painters. These dedicated artists painted outdoors, or en plein-air, in order to capture the true appearance of California’s rolling hills, snow-capped mountains, beaches and deserts.

 The lecture consists of about 100 slides and lasts approximately 45 minutes with time for questions and answers afterwards.

Tickets: Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14. All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only.

All tickets purchased for the original date (December 11) remain valid for the rescheduled date. Please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with any questions.

For tickets, click here.

theres no The Mitten

Holiday Storytime on Dec. 28

Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m.

Holiday Storytime

Bring literature to life during a participatory storytime that will have you making and moving! On the fourth Saturday of each month, you’ll craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of art’s role in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK-2 learners and their families. Join this month’s session The Mitten by Jan Brett, with a fun activity capturing the winter spirit.

Tickets: Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only.

For tickets, click here.

theres no kids night

Surfing Into the new year 

Thursday, Dec. 29 from 6-9 p.m.

Kids’ Night Out: Surfing Into the New Year

Celebrate the new year with a Kids’ Night Out. Kids take over the museum for a special, fun-filled night with dinner, art activities and an interactive surf-themed scavenger hunt around the museum. Caregivers and parents can enjoy a night out, too, as their education team takes over to guide the young learners on an exploration of the museum exhibitions and provide opportunities for hands-on artmaking activities. 

–Registration is open to children ages 6-12 only.

–Advanced registration is required. Additional paperwork regarding policies and registration will be sent to guardians of registered students directly and must be returned on the day of the event.

Museum members: $80; Non-members: $90.

If registering two or more children, they offer a discounted price of $70 per child. To register, click here.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

