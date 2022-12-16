NewLeftHeader

LBCAC features multi-generational jazz harmonies FP 121622

LBCAC features multi-generational jazz harmonies during Jazz Nite on December 18

On Sunday, Dec. 18, the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) presents Southern California Jazz elites the Ron Kobayashi Trio and Laguna’s next generation Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) Jazz program members. 

The performance schedule is as follows: Students from LBHS’s renowned jazz music program, led by professional trumpeter Steve Wade, will perform, then attendees will meet and experience Southern Californian jazz legends, when the critically acclaimed Ron Kobayashi Trio takes the stage. Rumor has it Steve Wade will perform with the trio.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. The Laguna Beach High School Jazz Band plays from 5-6 p.m. and the Ron Kobayashi Trio plays from 6-8 p.m. For tickets, click here.

LBCAC features RK trio

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Lipsky

The Ron Kobayashi Trio

Pianist and composer Ron Kobayashi has performed with a variety of musical artists including Mel Torme, Kenny Burrell, Peter Frampton, Tom Scott, Margaret Whiting, Peter White, Najee, Wilton Felder and comedian Bob Saget. For five years, Kobayashi served as musical director for the Hollywood Diversity Awards where such stars as Chris Rock, Mark Ruffalo and George Lopez were honored. He has made numerous television appearances including on The Johnny Yune Show, The Jerry Lewis Telethon, the CBS News with Dan Rather, American Stars, the CBS Television series All Rise and with Jackee Harris on Life After on the TVONE Network. In 1992, Kobayashi performed for President Bill Clinton.

LBCAC features band

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

LBHS Jazz Band

The Ron Kobayashi Trio (with Baba Elefante on bass and Steve Dixon on drums) have been together for more than 27 years playing festivals, concert halls and jazz clubs throughout California, Arizona, Nevada, Florida and New York. Some of the venues include the Playboy Jazz Festival Pasadena, the Long Beach Jazz Festival, the Yuma, Arizona Jazz Series, the Orange County Performing Arts Center and the Irvine Barclay Theatre.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

Checkout the calendar at 

www.LBCulturalArtsCenter.org.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus-free environment. 

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

 

