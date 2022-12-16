NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 100  |  December 16, 2022

LBCAC and Aural Hygiene Records present 121622

LBCAC and Aural Hygiene Records present “Christmas Cornell” featuring James Clay Garrison on December 23

On Friday, Dec. 23 from 7:30-10 p.m., Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) will host “Christmas Cornell,” a tribute to Chris Cornell – five years overdue – featuring Southern California’s premier guitarist/vocalist, James Clay Garrison. 

Chris Cornell (1964-2017) was a modern innovator who transcends genre. He was the chief architect of the ‘90s-grunge movement and remains one of the best voices of all time. Achieving multi-platinum success with three legendary bands – selling more than 30 million records worldwide – he forged his own unique identity over three decades as a Grammy® Award-winning, Golden Globe nominated singer, songwriter, guitarist, composer and lyricist.

LBCAC and Cornell

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Lipsky

The late Chris Cornell of Soundgarden

A fan, acquaintance and contemporary of Chris Cornell, there are few vocalists in the rock world who can pull off his music with the range, tone and passion of this iconic rock singer like James Clay Garrison. “I’ve had lots of mates who could probably play guitar as well as James and I’ve certainly known and worked with talented singers whomight even sing as well as James, but I’ve never met or played with anyone who could play and sing as well as he does,” said Chris Slade of AC/DC. 

LBCAC and Garrison

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of James Clay Garrison

James Clay Garrison has been performing since the 1970s with legends like Eddie Van Halen, Ray Charles, Stephen Stills and Brian Wilson. His lifelong passion for music and instinct for perfectionism have made him a force in the industry for almost 50 years.

Garrison will begin the evening solo, and as the eve progresses, will be joined by a few special guests as well as perhaps one or two vocal performances by local friends. This is a special holiday concert that shouldn’t be missed. 

Known as James Clay Garrison, Little Jimmy or Jimmy Ray, for more than 30 years, he has been a source ofdelight and inspiration to fans and aspiring players from Santa Barbara to San Diego. 

Well-known musicians have said about Garrison, “Now That boy can sing” – Eddie Van Halen, “When I first heard James’ hands in the neck of his guitar, I knew he was a great player” – Brian May (Queen). “I love Jimmy. Musically he thinks like I do.” – Ray Charles.

For tickets, click here.

For an in-depth story about Garrison by Marrie Stone of Stu News Laguna, click here.

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave, Laguna Beach.

 

