 Volume 14, Issue 100  |  December 16, 2022

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties 121622

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties' Whiteman installed as 2023 LBOR president, Wall as board secretary

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties announced Madelaine Whiteman of the Laguna Beach office has been installed as 2023 president of the Laguna Board of REALTORS® and named 2022 REALTOR® of the Year and Dana Wall of the Monarch Beach office has been installed as 2023 board secretary.

Whiteman and Wall, whose terms begin January 1, 2023, were installed December 2 during the sold-out annual Leadership Installation Breakfast at the Surf & Sand Resort in Laguna Beach, after being elected by their REALTOR® membership peers.

Berkshire Hathaway group

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway

(L-R) Madeline Whiteman, Dana Wall, Jeana Sander and Jim Vermilya

“Madelaine and Dana are deeply committed not only to their clients, but also to serving their colleagues and peers in the real estate industry,” said Jeana Sander, regional vice president, Orange County, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “We applaud them once again for their well-deserved achievements on the Laguna Board of REALTORS®.”

Whiteman has helped many people purchase their dream home. She creates trust in her relationships; so many clients have become longtime friends. She is a problem-solver who creates a cooperative environment, which means a stress-free experience for everyone involved in a transaction.

Wall has been a licensed real estate agent since 1997, and is a member in excellent standing of the California and National Associations of REALTORS®. She also serves on the Professional Standards and Ethics Committee for the Laguna Board of REALTORS®. She is committed to ongoing training and development, with a focus on luxury residential real estate, marketing, advertising, negotiation skills and leadership.

To discuss the current regional real estate market with a professional who is intimately familiar with its wonderful communities, contact Madelaine Whiteman at 970.729.2889 and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or Dana Wall at 949.892.9598 and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

