NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

58.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 100  |  December 16, 2022

A winter wonderland 121622

A winter wonderland

A winter wonderland

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Check out this dazzling home on the corner of Park and Wendt, as this family always does a beautiful holiday lights display. This year, they have outdone themselves and it is the final time they will be doing these decorations. The man of the house is nearing 80 years old and being that he does the lights completely by himself, it will be too much for him to try and continue this tradition. Pass by this winter wonderland, as it is the last chance you’ll have to see the Christmas beauty he creates for all to enjoy.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.