Santa Hates Me: A filthy and irreverent holiday show presented by Bare Bones Theatre at the LBCAC on December 20
By MARRIE STONE
For those looking to celebrate the darker side of Christmas, search no more. Santa Hates Me – a one-night only event – promises to deliver 90 minutes of cringeworthy laughs to everyone who’s been especially naughty this year. “Leave your kids at home,” said Lojo Simon, director of Bare Bones Theatre and co-writer of the production. “Santa does not want to see your children that night.”
Courtesy of Bare Bones Theatre
Jason Feddy, musician and cantor at Temple Isaiah, co-wrote and stars in “Santa Hates Me.” This one-night-only event happens Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center.
Simon conceived of the idea last summer, alongside co-writers Jason Feddy and Ava Burton. “We wanted to do something for the holidays and decided to use the Shakespeare’s Fool model,” said Simon. “The show is a mashup of artforms – music, monologues, poems and one scene – all on the theme of people who are naughty.”
“Naughty,” according to Bare Bones, means New Yorkers, criminals, kids and, of course, sex. “There are a few Laguna-centric things, but mostly it’s about Christmas, Hanukkah and holidays. And people doing things that Santa would not approve of,” said Simon.
In a twist of holiday irony, Santa Hates Me was written primarily by Jews. “Hanukkah is rubbish,” said Feddy, who serves as a cantor and soloist at Temple Isaiah of Newport Beach. “We like to leap on the back of Christmas to squeeze whatever…” Feddy paused, searching for the right word.
“Joy,” Burton offered.
“Joy. Exactly,” said Feddy. “Whatever joy we can get out of it.”
The trio rewrote famous Christmas songs of the 20th century. “Which were originally written by Jews,” Feddy said. “By the way, not only were those songs written by Jews, but the Four Gospels were also written by Jews. And Jesus was also a Jew. So, yeah, we’ve got a hand in this whole thing.”
Courtesy of Bare Bones Theatre
Director Lojo Simon and Jason Feddy, hard at work at Feddy’s home writing the script
The production also includes some raunchy Restoration period poetry. John Wilmot, the 2nd Earl of Rochester, wrote in the 17th century. “He was a very filthy British man,” said Feddy. “He wrote unprincipled words. You can’t even print these words. The show is mostly me singing and filth.”
The title, Santa Hates Me, is derived from a song. “It’s an adult take on Christmas because nobody believes in Santa Claus,” said Feddy. “Very few people believe in Jesus. So, Christmas has become about trees and lights and singing and overindulging and being ‘love-ish.’ Really, the whole thing is like some sort of capitalist ideological nightmare, but it’s also really fun.”
Feddy proves his point with lyrics like “Silver Bells, Silver Bells, it’s business time in the city.”
“Lojo and Jason have taken advantage of the fact that there are no big donors to the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center at the moment,” said Burton.
“Right,” said Feddy. “We’re not kowtowing to anybody. It’s just filth and silliness. If you take anything seriously, it’s probably not for you.”
Alongside all the crude and crass jokes are some “great readings, brilliant poetry and real songs,” Feddy said.
Laguna Playhouse regular Tom Shelton, wife Diana Burbano and son Lionel Shelton (who has been cast in several Bare Bones’ productions) will appear alongside Burton and Feddy. Shelton and Burton both recently performed at the Laguna Playhouse in Love Among the Ruins.
“I think it’s a good addition to the cultural Christmas offerings in Laguna Beach,” said Burton.
“If this was the only thing you could do for Christmas in town, that would really be a terrible shame,” Feddy added.
Courtesy of Bare Bones Theatre
Jason Feddy and wife Ava Burton, a classically trained Shakespearean actor, at work on the script
The bar will be open that night. “The more you drink, the more fun you’ll have,” said Simon. “We’re hoping to have a sing-along by the end of the night, so alcohol might encourage people. There will be an intermission, but you can also drink during the show. As far as I’m concerned, you can drink the whole time.”
Ugly Christmas sweaters are also encouraged. “It’s a chance to get into the season and not take ourselves too seriously,” said Simon.
“Bring your young children,” said Feddy. “We don’t care. If you want to explain sexual innuendo on the drive home, bring them.”
“And your 95-year-old grandmother,” said Burton.
“She’s less thin-skinned than you think,” Feddy said.
“She’s also probably deaf, so she can’t hear what’s going on,” Burton added.
“We just want people to come and enjoy themselves,” said Feddy. “It’s something a bit different from the usual sort of Christmas Nutcracker show. This is the opposite of that. It’s a bit of a nut-tickler instead.”
Courtesy of Bare Bones Theatre
Mrs. Pickles (Feddy and Burton’s pup) is not amused
Santa Hates Me appears at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. The Center is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. For tickets and other information, click here.
