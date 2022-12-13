Newly elected councilmembers to be sworn in 121322

Newly elected councilmembers to be sworn in, consider subcommittee appointments, nonprofit ground lease agreement, project appeal during first official business

By SARA HALL

Laguna Beach City Council has a short agenda, but the meeting will include the ceremonious changing of the guard for the newly elected members.

At tonight’s meeting (Tuesday, Dec. 13), council will also consider: Council appointments and liaison positions to various subcommittees and organizations; a $1 25-year ground lease agreement with the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC); an appeal of the design review approval of a residential project in Alta Vista neighborhood; the second reading of the updated Housing Element and an agreement with the county to accept grant funding.

The main item of the evening will be early on in the meeting, during extraordinary business, as the council votes on certifying the results of the November 8 election, the new councilmembers are sworn in, and mayor and mayor pro tem are selected for the upcoming year.

The ballots have all been officially counted and Mayor Sue Kempf was re-elected, with newcomers Alex Rounaghi and Mark Orgill also earning enough votes for a seat on the dais.

The newly elected members of City Council will share some comments before they nominate and vote on the new mayor and mayor pro tem.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach and the councilmembers-elect

(L-R) Alex Rounaghi, Sue Kempf and Mark Orgill are set to be sworn in as councilmembers tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 13

The only item the new line-up will consider during regular business are the annual council appointments to various subcommittees and organizations.

Every year the council reviews appointments to the various groups on which the City Council is represented to determine if changes are necessary. The sitting mayor has several specific assignments as well.

Some of the organization and subcommittee assignments include the Coastal Greenbelt Authority, Laguna Art Museum Board, Laguna Beach Seniors, South OC Wastewater Authority, Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety subcommittee, Parking Master Plan subcommittee and liaison to the various city commissions and committees.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Council will consider a ground lease agreement with Pacific Marine Mammal Center for two parcels in the canyon

Earlier in the meeting, during the consent calendar, council will consider a ground lease agreement with the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) for 20612 and 20652 Laguna Canyon Road.

The PMMC has been leasing and occupying the city-owned parcel before the area was annexed in the late 1970s.

In 2018, the council approved an amended concept for site improvements to the facility as well as for a new water treatment system on adjacent vacant space, also leased to the nonprofit by the city. As part of that approval, once the necessary entitlements were gained by PMMC, the city manager was to present a proposed lease amendment to the council for consideration.

According to the staff report on the item, in reviewing the current lease it was agreed that in lieu of an amendment a new ground lease agreement would be developed, given the multiple properties involved, PMMC’s financing needs and the ability for the city to use a portion of the new PMMC-funded building for animal care staff purposes.

The lease term is for 25 years with an option to extend it another 25 years. The rent shall be in the amount of one dollar for the full term of the lease. The terms will continue the long established and mutual relationship between the city and PMMC, a nonprofit that emphasizes rescues, research, education and collaboration in the community, the staff report notes. PMMC is responsible for all maintenance to the facility and grounds.

Also on the consent calendar is the second reading of the updated Housing Element, which amends city code in accordance with state housing laws, and an agreement with the county to accept Permanent Local Housing Allocation grant funding.

Later in the meeting, council will consider a request to appeal the design review and various permit approval of a residential project at 200 Alta Vista Way.

City staff is recommending the council grant the appeal and remand the project to the Design Review Board for reconsideration.

The DRB unanimously approved the project, which includes constructing a new 2,641-square-foot single-family dwelling with an attached 541-square-foot garage, on September 8. An adjacent property owner appealed the decision and contends that the property owners do not own a critical portion of the land reflected in the plans that they submitted for approval, and that the proposed project will significantly encroach on the appellant’s westerly views and visibility from the patio balconies and windows facing that direction.

Upon review of a boundary survey filed with the county, the applicant was later informed that the location of the eastern property line is not accurately shown on the plan and is located approximately one foot to the west. This requires a revision to the project and modifications to the plans approved by DRB.

The council agenda is available online here. The regular meeting begins at 5 p.m.

Members of the public may speak in person in council chambers.

To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.

The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by using this interactive form. Comments were emailed to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on December 12 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.

You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. today (December 13, the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m., councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.