Commission OKs Rivian theater signage, tower signs and rehabilitated marquee design

By SARA HALL

Signage for the Rivian reuse and remodel project of South Coast Cinemas was unanimously approved last week, including rehabilitating the marquee to what it looked like during the theater’s “period of significance” between 1935-1970 and a design element near the top of the tower.

The Planning Commission voted 4-0 (Commissioner Steve Goldman was absent) on Wednesday (Dec. 7) in support of the sign permit for the project at 154, 160 and 162 South Coast Highway in Downtown. Most of the discussion revolved around the marquee and its blank north-facing side, and the logo design on the tower.

Overall, commissioners agreed that the signage was well-thought out and historically fitting.

Commission Chair Pro Tem Ken Sadler noted his appreciation for Rivian’s effort trying to restore the theater and bring it back to life.

“To me, this appears to be a pretty faithful attempt to recreate the historic marquee that was there,” he said.

“I really appreciate all the attention to detail here, and taking us through the history of the theater and the signage, which is going to make a real statement,” Commissioner Susan McLintock Whitin agreed. “This is a very exciting addition to the Downtown.”

The commission initially supported the concept review during their Aug. 5, 2020 meeting. On Jan. 6, 2021, commissioners officially approved the project to establish the Rivian theater/auditorium venue, a 127-seat amphitheater with a conference room, event space, gallery, entertainment, retail and café (with takeout) and hospitality components that includes live entertainment and the sale of alcohol at 154-162 South Coast Highway. The improvements included restoration of the historic building’s exterior and interior, and an adaptive reuse of the existing theater and lobby area.

The project was appealed by the Laguna Beach Historic Preservation Coalition, but, in an 11th hour development during the City Council meeting on Feb. 23, 2021, the appeal was withdrawn after the parties came to a mutual agreement.

The project is currently under construction, but has paused while there is a change in architects and some minor modifications on the interior, Principal Planner Martina Caron explained at last week’s meeting. Construction is expected to start up again in the next few weeks, she added.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach and Rivian/Alpha Architectural

The recently approved signage plans for the Rivian reuse and remodel project of South Coast Cinemas

For the signage, they were inspired by the art deco movement and the original design of the theater, said John Maestas, senior design manager, environmental graphics, for Rivian.

“We’re really excited about this opportunity to reinvigorate the theater,” Maestas said. “We understand how important this is to the community. And we want to do our best to bring it back to what it once was back in the ‘20s and ‘30s. It is very much our intent and we are very much inspired by a lot of the original motifs that we see in the original architecture, so we want to call attention to those things and not do away with them or redo them.”

They really want to activate the marquee, he added. Messaging will be about what’s being shown in the theater, events, or general welcome messaging.

The two-story theater was built in 1934 and is currently in the process for state and national historic recognition. The structure will be restored to the 1935-1970 “period of significance,” as determined by the historical consultant.

The overall signage project includes three components: Restoration of the historic marquee; installation of three new wall signs on the tower; and the installation of two new blade signs at the proposed café suite.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach and Rivian/Alpha Architectural

A rendering of the rehabilitated marquee sign

City records and research conducted by Chattel, Inc. conclude that the marquee has been remodeled over the years and, since 1974, has not been in the original condition.

“(However), historic documentation including original drawings and early photographs show the marquee was originally more of a rectangular shape and had four sides rather than the three sides it currently includes,” Caron said.

The applicant proposes to restore the modified marquee to the initial four-sided configuration and will incorporate similar diamond patterns on the corners of the marquee, Caron said.

The marquee would be made of aluminum, with the west and south sides appearing similar to each other with “SOUTH COAST” spelled out in channel letters atop both sides.Both sides would have a top and bottom row of exposed clear LED bulbs, fixed aluminum letters painted soft gold and spelling “RIVIAN PRESENTS,” and a reader board for additional flat black plastic lettering below.

The sign designer, Fernando Duarte, is experienced with marquees and theaters across the state. Answering questions, he explained the structural design of the marquee sign, how he’ll avoid corrosion with the differentiating materials being so close to the ocean and his plan to drain water.

The marquee box will be attached to the existing steel beam within using an aluminum angle, with existing rod and turnbuckle reused for additional support. New roofing will be installed to drain towards the inner portion of the marquee towards the tower.

The reader boards at the west and south sides will also be bordered to the left and right by the diamond and rectangle molding design shown in original drawings and historic photographs.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach and Rivian/Alpha Architectural

The marquee box, showing design details and the blank side

The restored north side and the rear east side of the marquee will have a top and bottom row of exposed clear LED bulbs, similar to those at the west and south sides, and a plain panel with no reader board or lettering.

Several commissioners asked about the reasoning for leaving the north facing side of the marquee blank.

“Because you don’t really reach that many people facing the ocean. You reach the people who are on the beach, but drivers aren’t looking at the whole marquee at that angle,” Whitin said.

It was more of a design architectural feature, Duarte explained.

They wanted to be a little less heavy handed with the messaging on top and not be too redundant, Maestas added.

Commission Chair Jorg Dubin suggested repeating the diamond design elements planned for the corners of the marquee sign.

It just strikes me as “a blank spot without any real interest,” Dubin said.

Commissioner Steve Kellenberg agreed, saying it looked “extra blank.”

“The way it’s currently shown it almost looks a little bit like somebody forgot something,” Kellenberg said.

Wrapping the diamond element would make it feel more complete, he added.

The idea was to leave it as the original reader board in case they want to add lettering to it in the future, Duarte said.

Although if it’s not being used as a reader board then it’s not returning to its original design, Dubin noted.

They still have the option to use it as a reader board, Sadler pointed out, but if they added the diamond design or other architectural elements they couldn’t use it.

The marquee would be painted an antique white to match the theater building and tower, with the reader board made of white Plexiglas and illuminated from behind with white LED, Caron explained. The channel letters would be made of aluminum, with the outside also painted antique white to match the marquee, she noted.

The marquee sign is proposed to be 96 square feet; however, the city’s sign code allows for flexibility in reviewing marquee signs, Caron said. It notes that the overall sign size is discretionary, and that it can be internally illuminated, she added, which is different than most of the other signs. It also states that the sign is exempt from maximum allowable sign area calculations.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach and Rivian/Alpha Architectural

The tower signs will display the Rivian logo

The project also includes three, five-square-foot wall signs on the north, south and west side on the existing tower, Caron explained. The proposed signs will be halo eliminated with LED lights and painted antique white to match the tower, she noted. They will represent Rivian’s diamond-shaped compass logo, which would be made of aluminum.

The sign code allows up to three wall signs per site and a total of 15 square feet in the Downtown area, she explained.

Whitin had some concerns about the logo on the tower.

“It feels a little commercial to me,” she said. “I am somewhat unsettled by the illuminated tower logos.”

There are no examples of this being done elsewhere in the city, she noted, and there’s nothing in the Downtown Specific Plan area that has a logo on a building illuminated at night. She likened it to The Grove in Los Angeles.

Everything else feels “pretty perfect,” she added.

“(The tower) sort of acts as our lighthouse, I guess, at this point, with the addition of this logo. And that concerns me, that we have a corporate logo that is seen from the sea,” Whitin said.

She suggested a compromise to remove the logo from the west face and have it remain on the north and south faces.

Although the other commissioners disagreed.

“It would be one thing if it boldly said ‘Rivian’ on all three sides of the tower, but that’s not what they’re doing. They’re using a very discreet, I think, architecturally designed element,” Sadler said. “I think it should remain as is.”

The high, lighted emblems are a little unusual for Laguna Beach, but they’re “relatively subtle and subdued,” he added.

Kellenberg noted that most people won’t know what it is, it almost looks like a decoration rather than a corporate logo, he said.

“I think most people will see it as just adding interest to the tower,” Kellenberg said.

It’s not “overly corporate looking,” Dubin agreed.

“I think it kind of adds some visual interest to the tower, which is pretty dark at nighttime,” he said.

The project also includes two new blade signs at the west and north elevations, where the future café will be located, Caron explained. One sign is proposed within the courtyard area and the other is proposed on the South Coast Highway elevation. Each sign is proposed to be three square feet with 2.5-inch lettering. The signs are proposed to have an aluminum sign bracket painted black with a hanging outdoor wood panel with black graphics and a bracket that will be installed at the mortar and not in the brick.

The sign code permits blade signs that are up to 12 square feet each. The overall number of signs is discretionary and blade signs are exempt from the maximum sign calculation, Caron said.

Caron also pointed out that although the rendering includes a sign with the name of Moulin, it was done as an example and is not proposed within the café space. There is no name/tenant selected for the proposed café at this time.

The sign with the future tenant’s name can be approved administratively, Caron confirmed. The intent is that the sign will be consistent with what the Planning Commission approved.

While not shown in the project plans, it is anticipated that similar signs would be requested for the north retail space at a later date. Typically, blade signs like this, with lettering that is less than eight inches, would be admiratively approvable; however, the signs can return to the Planning Commission with its direction if desired.

Commissioners also agreed that a sign for the retail space (to be occupied by Rivian) could be administratively approved if it also matched the others in the application.

Ultimately, commissioners added conditions that the sign for the future tenant will be consistent with the approved blade signs and will be administratively approvable, if they later want to include a reader board on the north side of the marquee it needs to be consistent with the six-inch lettering, and if they want an additional blade sign for the retail space it can be approved administratively.

Other conditions in the resolution require the lighting to conform with the city’s Good Neighbor lighting ordinance and that if complaints are received the lighting may be required to be dimmed and/or placed on a timer at the community development director’s discretion.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach and LB Historical Society

The theater in the 1936, displaying the historic marquee sign before the “SOUTH COAST” channel letters were installed

Overall, the project conforms with the Secretary of the Interior standards for the treatment of historic properties.

“Signage as proposed maintains the integrity and character of the subject property and restores missing or altered elements based on historic documentation,” the Historic Assessment reads. “The proposed work is compatible in design and materials and complements the overall character of the historic theater and its supporting retail spaces.”

Within the Secretary’s Standards, the appropriate classification for the project is rehabilitation, Chattel President Robert Chattel and associate Alvin-Christian Nuval wrote in the assessment. Although there are elements of restoration at the west and courtyard-facing elevations, they added.

Chattel and Nuval noted that the work planned to restore the marquee to its original form and bring back some original elements.

“The marquee is an important character-defining feature of the theater property type,” the assessment reads.

They added that the proposed work would also include new channel letter signs and, while not original to the subject property when it opened, channel letter signs were installed by 1938, within the period of significance of 1935-1970.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.