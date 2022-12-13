Laguna Life and People 121322

Larry Stewart: Honing his craft in contemporary artwork for the past decade

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Thursday, Dec. 8, Laguna artist Larry Stewart flew to New York for his first visit to “The Big Apple” and his inaugural exhibit at Hudson Yards Gallery. “They’ve represented me for two years,” he said. “It’s a really rad space and I’ll have two pieces on exhibit.” He has also shown his work at the Virgil Catherine Gallery in Chicago and is represented by Five3Gallery here in town.

“I’ve been with Five3Gallery for five years, but they’re closing, so I’m looking for a new gallery in town to represent me.”

Larry Stewart in his studio

These are impressive achievements for someone who has been supporting himself as a full-time artist for a mere year and a half.

Stewart admits he is almost always painting or consumed with some other aspect of art. “I ask painters if they are full-time artists. You can’t be unless you paint 40 hours a week. I paint around 60 hours a week (or more). When I’m not, I’m attending to other elements of the art business.”

Was he apprehensive when he began painting full time? “I was worried, yes, but I’ve been able to pay my bills and rent on time – it seems a piece of art sells just when I need it to. The things that have happened made me realize I made the right choice. It was a domino effect. My paintings are big on Wall Street and I work with a few people in pop culture. It only takes a click for my work to be seen and for one piece to go viral.”

There’s a lot to be said for social media and exposure. Stewart has a big following on Instagram. “I can put something up and immediately 11.4K people are looking at it,” he said. “It’s not like in the past when artists had to carry their work into a gallery. Now the art world is more saturated because of social media. It’s easier to get art out there, but a lot of people are trying to be consistent.”

Stewart’s signature bull skull

Stewart’s paintings are large, colorful and carry a message. Known for his bull skull and Native American paintings, they all have something to say.

“The bull in the well-tailored suit represents maintaining balance,” he said. “The bull and the suit each represent an opposing side of life. The suit represents handling the business part of life, staying locked in to be as successful as you can. The skull symbolizes being at the end of life and realizing you were promoting and making money and didn’t take time to be fulfilled or experience joy or appreciate attachments to family and friends.”

Deep Laguna roots

Born and raised in Laguna, Stewart has family roots that go way, way back.

Not many folks can claim that their grandfather arrested Timothy Leary, however, Stewart can. “My grandfather was Neil Purcell, the Laguna Beach Police Chief during the time of the brotherhood, and he arrested drug guru Timothy Leary,” he said. Purcell started with the LBPD in 1968 and served as LBPD Chief for 14 years, the longest serving police chief in LBPD history.

“His last hire before he retired in 1997 is now our current Police Chief Jeff Calvert,” Stewart added.

Larger than life paintings

Stewart claims his artistic talents were passed down from his grandmother Judy Blossom, an artist and real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway. Those creative attributes were then inherited by his dad Lance Stewart, volleyball and sand volleyball coach at LBHS, who is also an artist. His mother Dani Purcell is a real estate agent at Team Laguna.

“My dad played three sports at Laguna Beach High School – football, basketball and volleyball,” Stewart said. “He went to the University of California, Berkeley and graduated with a degree in fine arts. He sold a lot of art, but to support his family, he had several jobs including real estate and coaching.

“He’s getting back into painting. Every Sunday we get together and paint and watch football and sometimes we collaborate on a painting. We work well together; when I came home in the summers from college, he built a studio and he would give me pointers. We want to get a portfolio together. One of the paintings we collaborated on sold.”

Stewart graduated from LBHS in 2013. “As a kid, I was constantly doodling on my notes instead of writing,” he admitted. “I was always into design. In the future, I hope to have a line of clothes. The college I went to, Lindsey Wilson in Kentucky, was known for sports not the art program, which was small with only 50-60 students in the program. I played baseball and studied graphic design. The college drew from really good players from Mexico and Puerto Rico. I made friends with the head of the art department and I was given a lot of leeway because he could see that I was obsessed.”

One of Stewart’s Native American paintings

Before he became a full-time artist, Stewart held a variety of jobs and traveled around. For two years, he bartended at the Lumberyard. He exhibited at the Sawdust in 2018 and still works there as a bartender during the summer. “I love the atmosphere and hanging around with artists.” He lived in Hawaii (in Oahu) for two years and spent one summer in Fairbanks, Alaska. “I loved it. The sun was still out at midnight,” he said.

In addition to art and design, Stewart’s other interests include surfing, traveling and photography. “I just got a new point and shoot camera,” he said. It uses old rolls of film, which he buys from eBay.

Another of Stewart’s interests is watching television shows. One of his dreams is to be on the television series Survivor, which is now in its 43rd season. “I’ve applied but never been accepted,” he said. “An artist has not competed.”

Some of Stewart’s tattoos

Artistic influences

“My artistic influences are my dad, Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat,” he said.

Not only does local Stewart create art, he is art. On his lower left leg, he has intricate tattoos of Warhol and Basquiat. The mentor of Stewart’s childhood friend and tattoo artist Rico (Rick Coury) – who is his roommate and owns a tattoo shop (Lo Cal Tattoo Studio) just down the driveway from their apartment – created them. Stewart wants to add tattoos of John Lennon and Bob Marley.

“Rick has been my best friend since we were 5 years old,” Stewart said. “I met him at AYO, our team was the Green Vipers. I told him that when I came back, we needed to get a place together.”

When not painting, doodling, designing clothes, or delving into the business side of the art world, Stewart is discussing art. “I’m always doing creative stuff. I’m surrounded by artistic people – besides my dad and Rick, my brother Lance writes poetry. I have multiple artistic people around to ask for opinions on my work. Four to six sets of eyes are especially valuable when it comes to art. Sometimes if I’ve been staring at something for a long time, I can’t be objective, so I ask someone who has an artistic mindset.”

Art and athletics

What the future holds

“I’m very excited for Lance, who is going to go to Cal State Stanislaus in Turlock,” Stewart said. “He played football at LBHS and graduated in 2017.”

Currently, Stewart is converting his space into a gallery and it will soon open up for art walks.

As Stewart stated in his Five3Gallery bio, “Initially a full-time athlete, my notebooks overflowed with artistic creations. Eventually, it came time to hang up the cleats; with my old identity gone, I committed to something new. Soon the hours in the studio surpassed the hours in the ocean, and I knew that it would be this way forever. Years of athletics created an addictive passion for mastering every detail of my creation and finding new sources of inspiration. The only difference is that art is a game I cannot win, so it looks like I have a lifetime of competition ahead of me.”

Might the future include a stint on Survivor? Stewart can only hope.