 Volume 14, Issue 99  |  December 13, 2022

Spark of Love Toy Drive is in full swing 121322

Spark of Love Toy Drive is in full swing

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Spark of Love Toy Drive which runs now through Saturday, Dec. 24. Toy drop-off locations include all four Laguna Beach fire stations as well as City Hall and the police department.

Spark of Love Toy Drive group

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

(L-R) Laguna Beach Fire Chief Niko King, Fire Battalion Chief Crissy Teichmann, Fire Administrative Captain Eric Lether and Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen promote this year’s Spark of Love Toy Drive at Fire Station 1

Any new unwrapped toy must be in their original packaging or box. Sports equipment (balls/tennis racquets, baseball bats) is not required to have a box or package. They can’t distribute clothing, personal care items, blankets, etc.

Toys to consider include board and card games, arts and craft kits, LEGOS®, building blocks, dolls, infant toys and youth sports equipment of all kinds.

For questions related to the Spark of Love Toy Drive, contact Captain/Paramedic Pat Cary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

