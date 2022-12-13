NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 99  |  December 13, 2022

Laguna Live!: Chamber Music FP 121322

Laguna Live!: Chamber Music | OC students perform concert as a gift to the community

Laguna Beach Live! would like to thank the Neighborhood Congregational Church for hosting their November chamber music concert with precollege students from Chamber Music | OC.

The concert, which was free to attend, was a Thanksgiving gift to the community, made possible by support from the Laguna Beach Assistance League and Festival of Arts Foundation. 

The Assistance League of Laguna Beach is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that puts caring and commitment into action through philanthropic programs. Member volunteers are dedicated to ongoing support and a long-term presence in the community through hands-on involvement and innovative philanthropic programs.

The FOA Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to education and the cultural enrichment of the community through the arts. The foundation awards close to $100,000 annually in the form of grants to local nonprofit arts and educational organizations in Laguna Beach. Since its establishment, the foundation has awarded nearly $3.0 million in grants to strengthen Laguna’s arts, culture and creative expression.

laguna live students

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

Chamber Music students perform during November concert

The young musicians gave outstanding performances and Laguna Live! was delighted to offer a platform for these gifted students to showcase their talents as part of their music education. 

Laguna Beach Live!, a nonprofit organization, strives to increase the awareness of and participation in diverse musical experiences, enhancing the reputation of Laguna Beach as a music town. To this end, they present high quality live musical performances that are accessible, affordable, intimate and in the community.

Launched in 2012, Chamber Music | OC has established itself as one of the most dynamic classical music organizations in the country dedicated to advancing the art of chamber music through performance, education, and community engagement.

Laguna Live! and Chamber Music | OC look forward to doing more together in 2023.

For more information, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org.

 

