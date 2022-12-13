NewLeftHeader

 December 13, 2022

Children are eagerly learning 121322

Children are eagerly learning, thanks to the R Star Foundation

In the early summer, 50 new Samsung Tablets were purchased in Nepal. They were delivered to a remote school outside the usual area the R Star Foundation serves – the Shree Nareshwor Entrepreneurial School in Dailekh District. R Star helps the disempowered people of Nepal, serving and educating the women and children.

Five hundred children a week will be taught by trained computer teachers bringing the children up to what is current in the techy world, thanks to the generosity of R Star’s donors and supporters. Without this assistance, these underprivileged youth who live rurally would be denied a full education.

Children are eagerly classroom

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of R Star Foundation

Excited faces of Nepal children sharing the joy of their time learning the vastness of the computer world in their classroom

R Star Foundation is a 501(c)(3), so gifts are tax deductible. They ask that you consider them in your year-end gifting, knowing that all of them are volunteers. Your funds go to their projects, not administrative costs or payroll. To be a part of their work and efforts, call 949.497 4911, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For more information on R Star Foundation, visit https://rstarfoundation.org.

 

