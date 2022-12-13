NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 99  |  December 13, 2022

2023 Dragon Kim Fellowships open with $225,000 in grants 121322

2023 Dragon Kim Fellowships open with $225,000 in grants, LBHS student was a past recipient

Calling all motivated high school students who want to make a positive difference in their communities.

The Dragon Kim Foundation, an Orange County-based nonprofit whose mission is to inspire our youth to impact their communities while discovering and pursuing their passions, has launched the 2023 Dragon Kim Fellowship program that awards community service grants to motivated teens to create and manage programs that will positively impact their communities.

Applications are open now through January 9, 2023. For more information and to apply, go here.

Student teams of up to three teens are eligible to apply for the program. To gain a better understanding of what’s involved, students can attend one of several inspiration sessions that will be held in the weeks ahead. For more, about the 2023 Fellowship, click here. For more information or to sign-up for inspiration sessions, visit https://calendly.com/beadragon. Attendance at an inspirational session is not mandatory to apply for the fellowship.

This year, the foundation sponsored 35 Fellowship projects run by 72 high school students that served a wide variety of communities and addressed varied issues. Projects ranged from a basketball and computer coding camp, a health fair for at-risk families with little or no health insurance, an educational initiative to address the mental wellbeing of young minds, a program to introduce kids to the inclusive sport of bowling and a music composition camp.

 2023 Dragon Kim Nathan Solomon

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

LBHS alum Nathan Solomon, co-founder of “The Hip Hop Workshop” project, was a Dragon Kim Fellowship Program participant 

In 2020, Laguna Beach High School senior Nathan Solomon and his program partner were Dragon Kim Fellowship Program participants with their project called “The Hip Hop Workshop.”

The workshop was a week-long self-expression and spoken word poetry camp throughout OC. The teens paired with non-profit organizations OC Rescue Mission, Aspire Creative Arts Program and Boys & Girls Club of Greater Anaheim-Cypress to introduce students to the beauty of hip hop poetry.

During a two-week interactive workshop, students were introduced to guest hip hop artists and poets, studied works ranging from Pulitzer Prize-winning Kendrick Lamar to Shakespeare and Dr. Seuss, and wrote and put their own raps to a beat. The teens also conducted a poetry contest and awarded $1,200 in prizes, receiving poems from students from 26 states discussing topical issues such as race, homelessness, and teenage depression. The project was one of the Dragon Challenge Finalists.

2023 Dragon Kim Koga and Solomon

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Project partner James Koga with Nathan Solomon – their “The Hip Hop Workshop” was among the Dragon Challenge Finalists

“We felt that hip-hop, throughout its brief history, has been an avenue of self-expression for adolescents and a positive outlet when it feels like you have a lot of things going on in your life,” said Solomon. “I am not doing this out of self-interest; this is just an opportunity for me to impact my community.”

Solomon is now attending Tufts University in Boston.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

The foundation hopes to have 45 projects in 2023 for the program, putting $225,000 back into our communities. The Fellowship is open to high school students throughout Arizona, California and Nevada. The foundation will announce the winning students in the first quarter of 2023. Once chosen, these Dragon Fellows will participate in three weekends of leadership and business training. They will also be paired up with mentors with experience in their project area.

Then during the summer, the Dragon Fellows will implement their projects, supported by grants from the foundation of up to $5,000. At the end of the program, they will present their project to a panel of esteemed judges at the Dragon Challenge. The top projects may be eligible to compete for additional funding to continue their projects.

“As we launch our next class of Fellows, we are looking for inspired teens who want to make a measurable difference in their communities,” said Dragon Kim Foundation Board Chairman and Co-founder Daniel Kim.  He said that many Dragon Kim Fellowship alumni are now attending top colleges, with the majority of Dragon Fellows now at one of the Top 25 colleges, citing Fellowship projects as one of the aspects of the students’ application that made them stand out.

“Teens who are spending their summers working in their communities to create positive change are the type of leaders that colleges are looking for, and indeed, who will comprise our next generation of leader,” said Kim.

The Dragon Kim Foundation was established in 2015 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization by Grace and Daniel Kim to honor the memory of their late son Dragon Kim, a talented young musician, athlete and scholar who had been attending the Orange County School of the Arts and wanted to help others. It has become a seedbed for the next generation of creative thinkers and entrepreneurs who want to create positive change. The mission of the Dragon Kim Foundation is to inspire our youth to impact their communities while discovering and pursuing their passions.

For more information, visit the website at http://dragonkimfoundation.org.

