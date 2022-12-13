NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 99  |  December 13, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 121322

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Winter weather! 

Dennis 5There’s a pill you can take to combat seasickness called Dramamine, and there’s also a pill you can take to help you deal with way too much drama in your life by the name of DRAMAmine.

It was a stormy Sunday in town with gusty SE winds up to 30 mph with some fairly substantial rain – for a change – with a total for this storm at 0.63 inches. That brought our season total up to 2.82 inches compared to a normal to date of 2.47 inches. At 1 p.m., winds slackened and it wasn’t raining at all – and the barometer was at 29.85 inches or 1012 millibars.

Folks up in the Mammoth area are loving life as heavy snow continues to fall with whiteout conditions as part of the equation. Upwards of 12 feet or more has fallen just since November 1, which is all they had during the entire last season. Big storms are plowing through Mammoth from the upper Gulf of Alaska with tons of heavy wet snow with amounts from each storm being measured in feet, not inches! It’s about time. For those of us who were around during the epic winter of 1968-69 at Mammoth, a grand total of 740 inches of the white stuff cascaded on the place.

Here is a list of some weather terms you may like to know about: 

Anemometer: An instrument for measuring wind speed.

Aneroid Barometer: A barometer which operates on the principle of having changing atmospheric pressure bend on a metallic surface which, in turn, moves a pointer across a scale graduated in units of pressure. I have two of these in my weather arsenal.

Anticyclone: An area of high barometric pressure which has a closed circulation that is anticyclonic, i.e., as viewed from above – the circulation is clockwise here in the Northern Hemisphere and counterclockwise in the Southern Hemisphere and undefined at the equator.

Anvil Cloud: A popular name given to the top portion of a cumulonimbus cloud having an anvil-like form. This cloud forms high in the atmosphere at 20,000-50,000 ft. or more. When you see one, you know there’s a thunderstorm going on. 

Atmospheric Twilight: The intervals of incomplete darkness following sunset and preceding sunrise. The time at which evening twilight begins is determined by arbitrary convention, and several kinds of twilight have been defined and used, most commonly civil, nautical, and astronomical twilight: (1) Civil twilight: The period of time before sunrise and after sunset when the sun is not more than six degrees below the horizon; (2) Nautical twilight: The period of time after sunset or before sunrise when the sun is not more than 12 degrees below the horizon; (3) Astronomical twilight; The period of time after sunset or before sunrise when the sun is not more than 18 degrees below the horizon.

Aurora: A luminous radiant emission over middle and high latitudes confined to the thin air of high altitudes and centered over the earth’s magnetic poles. Called “ aurora borealis” (northern lights) or “aurora australis” according to its occurrence in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere, respectively. They are rarely observed at latitude 45 degrees or less except when there’s a solar flare going on, at which time, they can show up at latitude 35 degrees or even a bit less. 

Until then, ALOHA!

 

