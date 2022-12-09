NewLeftHeader

 December 9, 2022

The Plant Man: Answering your Christmastime gardening questions

By Steve Kawaratani

“It’s not what’s under the Christmas tree that matters, it’s who’s around it.” –Charlie Brown

The pure light of winter skies have led us again into December; beginning with clear, crisp mornings and continuing with sunsets, which rival the best anywhere. What I appreciate most about the holidays are friends and family together. It represents the spirit of Christmas, which is the original reason for a celebration. 

Meanwhile, planning for the holidays, your questions for the Plant Man are included here.

Q. Are Thanksgiving and Christmas cacti the same?

A. No. Thanksgiving cactus has xeromorphic leaves (adapted to minimize water loss), flat joints, blooms reliably in late November and its flowers are less symmetrical than those of the Christmas cactus (which often waits to bloom until the new year).

Q. Are the pink and white poinsettias more difficult to grow than the red ones?

A. The newer hybrids are as easy to grow as the originals.

Q. My poinsettia from last year has grown but not blossomed. What happened?

A. One possibility is light; the poinsettia is a “short-day” plant and if grown in a room with several hours of night-light, it won’t bloom.

Q. Is Christmas pepper poisonous?

A. No, but the fruit is hot. The fruits of Jerusalem cherry, also available around the holidays, are poisonous.

Q. I know roses should be pruned soon. What kind of clippers should Santa bring me?

A. I recommend the Felco family of hand pruners; they are “simply the best.” The original design of the Felco 4 has remained unchanged for more than 50 years. For smaller hands, I recommend the Felco 6.    

A Christmas tree by any other name…

Earlier this week, as I continued to toss thick holiday catalogs into the trash (with enticements that I either couldn’t afford or didn’t care for), I mused if I had permanently outgrown the holiday season. Fortunately, Catharine and Loki lifted my spirits with their holiday planning – a Christmas tree and lights, a poinsettia and a wreath are again gracing our home for friends and family to enjoy. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

