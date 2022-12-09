NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 98  |  December 9, 2022

A birthday celebration to remember 120922

A birthday celebration to remember…thanks to Ruby’s

A birthday Sharon and Eileenjpg

Photo by Sande St. John

Sharon Ashauer wanted to do something special to commemorate her mother’s 99th birthday. She and her mom, Eileen Kelly, were having lunch recently at Ruby’s. After dining, Ashauer spoke with Ned, the general manager, and asked if Ruby’s could supply cheeseburgers for her mother’s birthday party at Vista Aliso Senior Housing. The answer was yes!

Friends attended with side dishes, cake and balloons, to make the celebration truly memorable. (Pictured L-R): Sharon Ashauer and her mom, Eileen Kelly.

 

