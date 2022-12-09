NewLeftHeader

clear sky

56.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 98  |  December 9, 2022

Light up Laguna Beach with these Chanukah events 120922

Light up Laguna Beach with these Chanukah events and Menorah lightings

Chabad Jewish Center in Laguna Beach is holding a variety of events to celebrate Chanukah and here is the line-up.

Surfboard Menorah Chanukah Celebration at Laguna Main Beach on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. Join the festivities at the cobblestones for music and dancing with DJ Eldad, variety performer and illusionist Jerry Langford, crafts for the kids, face painting, dreidels, latkes and lighting of the way cool Surfboard Menorah. Admission is free.

 The iconic Surfboard Menorah, an idea created by staff at Chabad Laguna Beach, is constructed from surfboards donated by friends and congregants. The Surfboard Menorah was designed by Steve Sachse and shared with Laguna Beach contractors Mike Tomkins and Tony Hempen, who generously volunteered their time to put it together. Fun event for all ages.

Light up surfboard menorah

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Chabad Laguna Beach

Surfboard Menorah lighting at Laguna Main Beach on December 18

Tie Dye Chanukah Party takes place Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m. Calling all kids to come dye your own warm Chanukah beanies, glaze some tie dye yummy donuts and join a Chanukah dreidel spin off. Delicious treats and Menorah light up rings for all kids. Cost is $7 per child. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Light up arts and crafts

Click on photo for a larger image

Arts and crafts await kids at the Main Beach Cobblestones

Chanukah Storytime with PJ Library is happening on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. at the Laguna Main Beach Surfboard Menorah. Kids, join storytime at the Laguna Main Beach cobblestones for some Chanukah stories with your favorite PJ Library books, crafts, a guitar sing along, Chanukah cookies decorating and lighting of the Surfboard Menorah. Admission is free. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Light up Chanukah

Click on photo for a larger image

Sharing Chanukah together at Main Beach

Chanukah with the Ducks is happening on Jewish Heritage Night at Honda Center in Anaheim in partnership with OC Chabad Jewish Centers on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Pregame is at 5:30 p.m. with a Menorah lighting, donuts, dreidles and games. The hockey game begins at 7 p.m. Contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to get a group ticket rate to this fantastic event.

Center Jewish Center is located at 30804 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. For more information, call 949.499.0770 and visit www.chabadoflaguna.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.