 Volume 14, Issue 98  |  December 9, 2022

Net-Works Laguna invites community to Christmas breakfast at Heisler Park Picnic Beach on December 17

Join three Laguna Beach churches for a community-wide Christmas breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9-11 a.m. at Heisler Park Picnic Beach. 

Net-Works' mission is to serve the City of Laguna Beach by networking people into a community that works.

“Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, Net-Works and Laguna Presbyterian Church will provide food, music and holiday cheer to our neighbors, both housed and unhoused, in this long-standing Laguna Beach tradition,” said Pastor Don Sciortino of Net-Works Laguna.

For more information about Net-Works, go to www.lagunabeachnet-works.org.

 

