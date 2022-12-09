NewLeftHeader

clear sky

56.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 98  |  December 9, 2022

Letters to the Editor 120922

Letters to the Editor

Gelson’s exemplifies the true meaning of Thanksgiving!

I was recently approached by John, the manager of Vista Aliso Senior Housing here in Laguna Beach, to help serve Thanksgiving dinner to the seniors who would otherwise be alone that day. Gelson’s provided their already prepared turkey and ham. The residents of the community each brought a side dish to accompany the meal. The tables and decorations were beautifully set up by Margaret. The residents and friends all commented on how they were so thankful for such a lovely time!

Sharon Ashauer 

Laguna Beach

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.