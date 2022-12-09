NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 98  |  December 9, 2022

Laguna Canyon artists opened their studios 120922

Laguna Canyon artists opened their studios for public touring

By Keegan Thomas

The Laguna Canyon Art Studios Tour returned to the City of Laguna Beach this winter, showcasing some of the most talented artists in the area. On December 3 and 4, visitors had the chance to tour different artists’ studios and take in the artwork being created within them. 

The primary goal of the tour was to give visitors an up-close look at the nearly 40 artists in the area, as well as to give them a sense of the creative process that goes into each piece of art. At the open house, viewers were not limited to looking at the physical pieces of art. They could also observe the different techniques and approaches that each artist uses, educate themselves on the history of the art and even purchase an original piece of art to take home. The unique event is something that people look forward to and cherish every year. 

Laguna Canyon opened Fayne

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Keegan Thomas

Sculptor and painter Adrienne Fayne

Artist Adrienne Fayne was one of many of the artists that was present at the open studios exhibition. Fayne has been sculpting for more than 30 years, and recently took up painting abstract “spatter” over the last five years following her move to Laguna Beach. She expressed her love for the little hidden community out in the canyon. 

“This whole group here, it’s wonderful because I’ve made some incredible friends, and it’s just been an amazing experience,” said Fayne.

Sue Thompson is another artist that has been creating her wonderful work for decades. She got her start when she started painting her mother’s old photo albums. 

Laguna Canyon opened Sue Thompson

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mia Lepage

Artist Sue Thompson

“Once I started doing that, I started something called ‘I paint people’s memories’…I take an old family photo and I kind of give it my impressionistic touch,” said Thompson, whose art is ever evolving and is influenced by the plethora of commissions and old photos that inspire her.

“I definitely changed my look around six years ago – it kind of evolved slowly. I did a painting of my mom and I went ‘Oh my god there are some great photos in the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s,’” shared Thompsen.

Laguna Canyon opened Salito Forsen

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Keegan Thomas

Glassblower Sherry Salito-Forsen

Sherry Salito-Forsen has been a glassblower for more than four decades and she has been involved in Laguna Beach festivals for 36 years. 

“I’m a gasohol. I went to Europe and got to see all of the stained glass windows. Immediately I thought ‘I wanna learn how to do that.,’ said Salito-Forsen.

With her art evolving over the years, Saito-Forsen started with creating stained glass windows and has now segued into new forms of expression, designing fused glass art from large pieces to small earrings. 

Laguna Canyon opened Situ

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Keegan Thomas

Plein-air painter Michael Situ

Michael Situ is another artist that was on location during the studios tour. He has been painting his whole life, and is inspired everyday by mother nature. He loves capturing the wildlife and nature in Laguna Beach, and has made created many stunning paintings of Laguna Canyon.

“I am inspired by the nature, mother nature. I am always outside and look at the nature, the light, the color. There is a lot of inspiration...being close to the beach, the ocean and sunsets – all are very inspiring for me,” said Situ. 

Laguna Canyon opened Swimm

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Keegan Thomas

Paintings by Tom Swimm, who was not on site the day of the tour

Laguna Beach is not only home to world-renowned galleries, but it’s also home to many of the foremost working artists in Orange County. This event gives local and visiting art lovers the chance to get in touch with their local art community, as well as connect with some truly talented individuals.

For more information, visit https://lagunacanyonartstudios.com/.

Keegan Thomas is from a multi-generational Laguna Beach family. He was a journalist/news editor for three years at LBHS’ “Brush & Palette.” Currently, he is working toward obtaining his bachelor’s degree in film and focuses on scriptwriting. He also coaches the boys Frosh/Soph soccer team at LBHS.

 

