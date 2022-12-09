Water district commission OKs helicopter fill station 120922

Water district commission OKs helicopter fill station contract, officially comments on idea of taking over city sewer services

By SARA HALL

A local water district approved a construction contract this week for a helicopter fill station and, in another agenda item, discussed a recent proposal of potentially taking over city water quality and wastewater.

The Laguna Beach County Water District (LBCWD) on Tuesday (Dec. 6) unanimously approved a $109,532 contract to construct a helicopter fill station. The project was developed to provide an emergency open-air reservoir source for a firefighting helicopter. It will be located near the Zitnik Reservoir site (near Emerald Bay).

After LBCWD staff completed the plans and specifications for the project, bids were solicited from the district’s approved construction contractors list. All invited contractors attended a mandatory pre-bid meeting and staff received four bids. After reviewing the bids, district staff recommended the commission award the construction contract to Fraijo Brothers, Inc., due to the firm’s cost competitiveness and its quality of work with similar projects for the district. The track history with the company is that they’ve been able to perform and produce on budget, said LBCWD Manager of Engineering Bobby Young. Other bids ranged from $139,800 to $193,256.

The 2022/23 fiscal year Capital Improvement Budget amount for the project is $100,000. Commissioners also approved staff’s recommendation for a budget adjustment in the amount of $21,000 to cover the deficiency. At the September LBCWD board meeting, a valve replacement project contract came in lower than the budgeted amount, so district staff recommended reallocating $21,000 from there over to the reservoir project.

It’s the district’s facility, explained General Manager Keith Van Der Maaten, and they will maintain and operate it. It’s big enough to fill up the helicopter repeatedly, he added, and has been proven to work in other districts.

It is not sized for traditional firefighting services, Young noted, it is purely for a helicopter refilling station. The alternative type of approach for these types of deployments is a trailer-mounted packaged unit, which exists on one of the southern ridges, he explained. This is more of a permanent installation, he added, and it’s fairly close in price and maintenance is a little more straight-forward.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A helitanker dropping water in canyon during a training exercise in 2020

The city’s first HeloPod helicopter dip tank was installed in November 2020.

The existing tank was utilized during the recent fire in Laguna Niguel, Van Der Maaten recalled. The new reservoir will have improved functionality.

The requirement for the project stems from the city’s 2019 wildfire mitigation plan, Van Der Maaten explained.

Overall, commissioners were supportive of the idea and unanimously approved the project.

In another item on the agenda, the commission discussed the idea recently raised at a City Council meeting about possibly moving city water services over to LBCWD.

At the commission’s November 8 meeting, Van Der Maaten shared an update during the general manager’s report about the city council discussion, but this week’s meeting provided an opportunity for the commission to officially discuss the topic.

During the council’s October 18 meeting, Councilmember George Weiss requested to initiate a discussion on making the LB County Water District an independent public agency and moving the city’s water quality department under its authority. The city has operated LBCWD as a subsidiary district since late 2000.

If the change were to happen, the agency would perform the city’s current role of maintaining the municipal sewer system. It would also allow citizens to vote for a slate of LBCWD directors to oversee the agency. Currently, city councilmembers serve as ex-officio board of directors.

At the October meeting, Weiss noted that the city and residents might benefit from the change. The discussion primarily focused on the complicated process of reviewing the organizational issues across the city’s water and sewer.

At the October council meeting, Assistant City Manager Ken Domer commented that the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) is currently conducting a municipal service review, which looks at the structure and efficiencies. If LBCWD wants to proceed with becoming independent, they should bring it up with LAFCo, Domer noted.

Councilmembers noted that the MSR study should be informative and provide details on different options of water and sewer in Laguna Beach.

At the November 8 LBCWD Commission meeting, commissioners mostly agreed that the city should approach the district with the request, some commented on the potential benefits, and others mentioned waiting for LAFCo’s municipal services review, which will study the financial, operational and representational aspects.

This week, comments were fairly similar to the November meeting.

There are many ways to slice this thing, said Commissioner Mark Lewis. There are different approaches to taking over all or some of the services between the district, South Coast Water District and the city. Any of which could work, these are just potential options, he added, he’s not leaning one way or the other.

Mentioning LAFCo’s MSR study, he pointed out that it should be a robust enough process to consider all the factors, including the best operational way to manage it, financial concerns, and comparing the different governance forms and structures.

They also need to consider the state of infrastructure and the risk the district could be incurring, he added.

Click open story button to continue reading…

“All of these are governance structures that, if there’s some serious thought about efficient government – which LAFCo is supposed to be doing – and that’s the discussion, then these things should all be evaluated and all the pieces that go with it (service, financial risk, efficiency of government, etc.),” Lewis said.

Commissioner Deborah Neev agreed and added that they need to look at all the services and the overall management.

“If they were to take a look at it, I think they should look at the much bigger picture than just looking at taking over the wastewater,” Neev said.

At the council meeting, the discussion was brief and the topic seemed to have “died on the vine,” she commented.

“I think if the city is interested in the district taking over wastewater, I think it probably needs to be initiated by the city,” Neev said, “and I did not get that impression that it was going that route.”

Although, she thought it was worth a look, she was unsure if the district should be the one to start the process.

LBCWD Commission Vice Chair Walter Stender was strongly in favor of looking into the idea and recommended they start small, processing one thing at a time.

“I’m very much a proponent of looking at this in detail,” Stender said. “To me the opportunity is to leverage resources and save money and I think it deserves a look.”

There are a lot of similarities between the two, he noted. Both the district and city have talented and capable teams that could manage it, he noted, and there could be potential cost savings by combing any overlap. At LBCWD, they also need to consider any potential risk to the district.

“To the community, it’s a zero-sum game, whatever risk exists today is going to (remain),” whether it’s under the district or the city, he added.

It’s definitely worth looking into, Stender emphasized, but it needs a “champion.”

“Someone who’s going to be the lightning rod to make things happen, otherwise opportunities like this just go away,” he said.

Van Der Maaten reiterated that it’s up to the city to take the first step.

They can’t make any assessments of whether it’s a good or bad plan, but the idea is worthy of exploring, Van Der Maaten said, but the specific direction to study the idea hasn’t been given, at least not yet.

Ultimately, commissioners directed Van Der Maaten to report the discussion and interest to the board (city councilmembers serve as ex-officio board of directors), which could provide direction at their next meeting in January.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.