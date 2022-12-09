NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 98  |  December 9, 2022

Human Rights Day event spearheaded by 120922

Human Rights Day event spearheaded by Laguna Beach resident

The United Nations Association of The United States of America, OC Chapter (UNA-OC) and the REHR Center (Soka University of America’s Center for Race, Ethnicity, and Human Rights) is hosting a Human Rights Day 2022 event tomorrow (Saturday, Dec. 10), called Arts as Activism. It will feature nonprofit organizations, visual and performing artists and presentations. The event is free to attend in the afternoon as well as a satellite event of this celebration held that evening at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC).

Laguna Beach resident Jayne Herring serves as the chapter’s ambassador of human rights and is chairing this inaugural event.

“The inspiration came from my capstone project when finishing my degree from the Southern Methodist University Human Rights Program in the spring of 2020. The original project was derailed because of the pandemic, but I hoped that one day I could do some version of it. I’m honored to have the support of the UNA-OC and the REHR Center in bringing it to life.” 

The afternoon event is in the Founders Hall Art Gallery at Soka University, 1 University Drive in Aliso Viejo from 1-4 p.m. The evening satellite event is at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) from 7-9 p.m. at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

Human Rights Day Ben Jayne and Lisa

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

 (L-R) Ben Young, Jayne Herring and Lisa M. Berman

Internationally renowned artist and activist Sheinina Lolita Raj, creator of the acclaimed and award-winning exhibition INTERCULTURAL Worldwide, will be the featured artist, appropriately delivering her presentation from the lectern under the message: “Dialogues for Peace.” Raj will present a select collection of her fine art photography selected by Lisa M. Berman, a museum curator and Raj’s representation, and she will be signing her newly published book, INTERCULTURAL Worldwide: Diversity. Equity. Inclusion. Professional Development Curriculum. Raj’s self-portraits honor authentic cultural heritage while activating a unifying message of peace for all humanity.

Human Rights Day Sheinina

Courtesy of Sheinina Lolita Raj

Sheinina Lolita Raj

The main afternoon event will host nonprofit humanitarian organizations from around Southern California to showcase their work and how participants can get involved. Performing and visual artists will be exhibiting pieces and collections raising awareness and empathy for human rights issues. Notably exhibiting will be Laguna Beach artist Ben Young, a member of the International Association of Art (IAA), which works in official partnership with UNESCO. Young is currently identifying strategic partners on his way to the Florence Bienalle 2023, where he will exhibit a series of paintings focused on sustainability.

The mission of the United Nations Association of Orange County is to raise public awareness of the UN and its work and to promote the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN for local adoption. According to Chapter president Dave Rice, “We are honored to be partnering up with Soka University and so many other great local community partners to celebrate this important day, perhaps more important in today’s world than ever before. This celebratory event will highlight how the arts can be one of our best vehicles to promoting universal human rights.”

To register for the afternoon event, go here.

To register for the evening event at LBCAC, go here.

 

