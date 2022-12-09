NewLeftHeader

 December 9, 2022

Laguna Board of REALTORS 120922

Laguna Board of REALTORS® installs the 2023 board of directors

The Laguna Board of REALTORS® installed their 2023 board of directors and honored the REALTOR® and Affiliate of the Year. The event held at the Surf and Sand Resort, Laguna Beach, was attended by 170 REALTORS®, Affiliate members and guests. 

Laguna Board 2023 LBOR directors

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Michelle Orozco

(L-R) Heather Our, treasurer for the California Association of REALTORS® (at podium) with 2023 Directors at Large: Reuben Gulledge - Surterre Properties, Director Traudi Hansen - Surterre Properties, Director Jesse Brossa - Compass, Director Kendall Clark - Berkshire Hathaway, President Madelaine Whiteman - Berkshire Hathaway, Director Gilda Duhs - Coldwell Banker, Secretary Dana Wall - Berkshire Hathaway and President Elect Bob Chapman - Villa Real Estate. Not pictured: Past President Laura Baptista - Team Laguna, Treasurer Geoffrey Dunlevie - Compass and Director for Life Marie Thomas - Laguna Beach Properties.

Laguna Board Ozur keynote

Click on photo for a larger image

Keynote Speaker Heather Ozur, treasurer for the California Association of REALTORS®

Laguna Board REALTOR of the year

Click on photo for a larger image

REALTOR® of the Year Madelaine Whiteman, Berkshire Hathaway Hone Services

Laguna Board Affiliate of the year

Click on photo for a larger image

Affiliate of the Year Gratia Schafer, Corinthian Title

Laguna Board Affiliate officers

Click on photo for a larger image

2023 Affiliate Officers and Directors (L-R) Director Candy Babcock - First American Natural Hazard Disclosures, Treasurer Debbi Faber - Chicago Title, Director Tom Sebring - Arbor Financial, Past Chairperson Ellie Ortiz - Laguna Legal, Secretary Collin Rodarte - 7C Escrow, Vice Chairperson Dylan Cloughen - Vylla Title and Chairperson Gratia Schafer - Corinthian Title. Not pictured: Director Rick Cirelli - RTC Mortgage and Director John Hoover - Notary.

 

