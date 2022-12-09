NewLeftHeader

 December 9, 2022

City needs residents to join committees 120922

City needs residents to join committees and boards to support City Council 

The Laguna Beach City Council is accepting applications for the following committees and boards: Design Review Board, Environmental Sustainability Committee, Heritage Committee, Parking, Traffic, & Circulation Committee, Recreation Committee, Housing and Human Services Committee, Audit Review & Investment Advisory Committee and View Restoration Committee.

Interviews and appointments will be conducted on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at 5 p.m., by the City Council. All applicants may be interviewed. Applicants may also be contacted by councilmembers prior to the interviews and appointments. 

Residents who are interested in serving should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or online from the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net and file by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.

Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 949.497.0705.

Applications will not be accepted after the deadline.

Here are the positions that will be open and details (City Council may reduce or increase the number of positions at its discretion): 

–Three two-year terms on the Board of Adjustment/Design Review Board (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2025), a five-member body appointed for the purpose of considering requests for variances from the zoning code. 

The members also sit as the city’s Design Review Board. Members serve and are compensated in the amount of $392 per month. The board meets bi-monthly generally on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 5 p.m.

In addition, board members are expected to visit the sites and review the plans of projects prior to the meeting. The board acts on an average of 14 items per meeting. 

–At least five Alternate two-year terms on the Environmental Sustainability Committee (April 1, 2023, through March 31, 2025), a nine-member advisory body to the City Council. The purpose for the Committee is researching, reviewing and advising the City Council on items related to protecting the environment and improving the community’s future sustainability. 

The Committee receives its work assignments from City Council and members typically work in subcommittees to research issues and policies and prepare recommendations for approval. 

A personal time commitment of 10-15 hours per month may be necessary. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of every month at 6 p.m. 

–Three two-year terms and one one-year term on the Heritage Committee (begins April 1, 2023), currently a five-member body, which serves in an advisory role on matters pertaining to historic preservation and reviews applications for the city’s Historic Register. Meetings are generally held on the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m.

–Three two-year terms on the Parking, Traffic & Circulation Committee (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2025), a seven-member body that acts in an advisory capacity on matters pertaining to parking, traffic, circulation, transit, the Parking Management Plan and traffic complaints. Meetings are generally held on the fourth Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.

–Four two-year terms on the Recreation Committee (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2025), a nine-member body that directs their efforts in the area of providing for the recreation and park needs of the community. Meetings are generally held on the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m.

–Four two-year terms on the View Restoration Committee (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2025), that will adjudicate view claims submitted by property owners to restore pre-existing views that are alleged to be significantly impaired by vegetation. 

The five-member committee conducts public hearings to review claims, hear testimony and determines significant view impairment. The Committee may approve a view restoration order and establish a maintenance schedule for the subject vegetation on property. The Committee generally meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m.

–Four 15-month terms on the Housing and Human Services Committee (April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024), currently a nine-member body whose charge is to assess and identify housing opportunities and human needs for all segments of the community, provide input on the city’s Housing Element of the General Plan, inform and make recommendations and increase community awareness of programs to fill these needs. Meetings are generally held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. 

–Three two-year terms on the Citizens’ Audit Review & Investment Advisory Committee (terms effective immediately through June 30, 2025), a five-member committee that participates in the selection of the city’s external financial auditors; reviews the results of the annual financial audit; reviews any internal control weaknesses and legal compliance issues identified in the course of the annual financial audit; reviews the expenditures of the Measure LL Fund; reviews the city’s Investment Policy and recommends revisions as necessary; reviews the City Treasurer’s report and related factors such as risk, diversification, maturity and performance; provides advice regarding potential investment strategies, and suitability of investments pools such as the Local Agency Investment Fund (LAIF) and provides recommendations to the City Treasurer; participates in the selection of an outside auditor to perform an annual review of the investments for compliance with the Investment Policy and provides any necessary recommendations to the City Council. 

The Committee meets at least quarterly, two for the Audit Review and two for Investment Advisory and shall hold other meetings as needed.

 

