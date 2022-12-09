NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 98  |  December 9, 2022

Breakers’ girls b-ball off to a strong start 120922

Breakers’ girls b-ball off to a strong start with high goals for the season’s end

We’ve just gotten done with the most exciting season in Laguna Beach High School football. It was a record year! So, what’s next from the Breakers?

Keep an eye on their Girls Basketball program. They’re coming off last season which was their program’s most successful Girls Basketball season in school history. The team had the most wins in a season with 21; was ranked #3 in CIF Division 5AA; was the first Laguna Beach team to advance beyond the 2nd round of CIF Sectionals and the first team to qualify for the CIF State Regionals; and – this is a big “and” – they were the first team to win a state regional playoff game. Their four CIF playoff wins were the combined total of all previous teams in school history combined.

Breakers girls bball team

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Gillian Crane Photography

Here’s the great news! The team returns to action having graduated only one senior. And, although that player was one of the school’s all-time greats, Anna Cheng, the team still expects big things for the season. 

This year, the team will be led by Co-MVPs senior Sophie Marriner and sophomore Kate Cheng, who last season became the first teammates to be named 1st Team All-CIF in the same season. 

Also playing a big role will be senior Kenna Rudolph who has expanded her game beyond that of just a sharpshooter, into a great all-around player. 

Senior Sabrina Yang and junior Alex Grombchevsky will continue to split time at point guard, but with the departure of Anna Cheng, they will now also see a lot of time on the court together. 

Supporting those guards off the bench is defensive standout senior Brisa Campos and sophomore Alicia Mendoza, whose game is really starting to blossom. Also, off the bench to give depth in the post is junior Elaina Seybold, who provides strong physical play and the athletically gifted junior Ella Walker, who is coming off a huge year leading the JV team.

The team is senior heavy and extremely experienced. They are expecting to be even more competitive and successful this season than last. 

The Breakers are off to an impressive 8-1 start, winning their first seven in a big way, beating Rancho Alamitos, 66-24; Magnolia, 48-29; Costa Mesa twice, 54-14 and 56-18; Legacy College Prep, 73-10; Loara, 61-16; and, get this, Capistrano Valley, 57-0.

That being said, Laguna Beach ran into a stout Northwood team on Monday, losing rather handily, but they immediately rebounded to beat Santa Ana Tuesday, to push their record to 8-1. 

They again played Legacy College Prep last evening (after deadline) and shouldn’t have had any troubles, considering they beat them earlier in November by 63 points. Next up is Pomona tonight, 6 p.m., here at home. 

This team can play.

Might be worth the trip up or down the hill, whichever way you’re coming from to see them.

Hopefully, come February, there’ll be a lot to play for.

 

