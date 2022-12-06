NewLeftHeader

Black Legacy Project LA: film screening and concert at LBCAC tonight, December 6

Tonight (Tuesday, Dec. 6), Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) will host a performance by Black Legacy Project LA (Black LP) which will include a film screening. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event is free, but please register by clicking here.

Music in Common announces the Los Angeles launch of The Black Legacy Project, a musical celebration of Black history to advance racial solidarity, equity and belonging. The Black LP is a national project produced in partnership with community stakeholders at the local level. As it travels the country, the Black LP brings together Black and White artists and artists of all backgrounds to record present day interpretations of songs central to the Black American experience and compose originals relevant to the pressing calls for change of our time. Community roundtable discussions help inform how these songs are interpreted and written.

black legacy in colorado

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Facebook

Music in Common at the Black Legacy Project in Colorado

After more than a year of development in the wake of the killings of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, the Black Legacy Project kicked off in September 2021 in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts. The Project travels to Atlanta, Los Angeles, the Mississippi Delta, Denver, the Ozarks and Boise in 2022-2023. From November 30 through December 7, they will hit the greater Los Angeles area with events and programs for musicians and non-musicians alike. 

In each community the Black LP travels to, songs addressing a theme connected to the local community are reimagined and composed. The selected theme for Los Angeles is “American Skin,” which addresses how the color of one’s skin impacts their lived experience. The theme will be explored by examining and reinterpreting the songs “American Skin” by Bruce Springsteen and “Sweeter,” by Leon Bridges. Community members will analyze the lyrics of these songs in roundtable discussions to help inform how they are musically reinterpreted by local musicians. The roundtable took place on Wednesday November 30. 

Following the roundtable discussion, local artists spent several days working up new arrangements of these songs as well as composing an original. The songs will be recorded and the project will culminate with a free performance on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center that will include a screening of the Black Legacy Project documentary short and conclude with a talk back with Project co-directors and musicians.

Paige Williams, Felice, David Parks and Jason Feddy served as the musical co-directors of the Los Angeles project and are just a few of the many local artists the project will feature.

“It’s a full circle experience to bring the Black Legacy Project to LA, the place where I grew up, developed my passion for music, and shaped who I am as a person working to build a world of equity and belonging for all,” said Black LP co-director Trey Carlisle.

The Black Legacy Project is produced by Music in Common, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that strengthens, empowers and connects communities through the universal language of music. Since 2005, Music in Common has directly served thousands of people in more than 300 communities across the globe and across religious, ethnic, cultural and racial axes. The organization was founded by singer-songwriter and producer Todd Mack in response to the murder of his friend and bandmate, Daniel Pearl, The Wall St. Journal reporter abducted by terrorists in Pakistan in 2002.

For more information about Black Legacy Project, go to www.theblacklegacyproject.org.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. Check out the LBCAC calendar at www.LBCulturalArtsCenter.org.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus-free environment. 

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

 

