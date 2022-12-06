NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

60.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 97  |  December 6, 2022

Keep it Wild at Laguna Canyon Foundation 120622

Keep it Wild at Laguna Canyon Foundation’s native plant nursery on December 17

Keep It Wild plants

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of OC Parks

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park at the native plant nursery as they care for native plants from their seed stage to their mature, ready-to-be planted stage on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10-11 a.m. Volunteers may collect seeds, sow seeds in flats, bump plants up, plant at restoration sites, sterilize plant containers and help maintain the nursery. Gain hands-on experience with habitat restoration while working alongside other plant lovers. Wear closed-toed shoes, layered clothing and sun protection and bring water. Ages 16 and up. Minors under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. To register, visit www.letsgooutside.org/ocparks/activities.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.