NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

60.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 97  |  December 6, 2022

Holiday events roundup 120622

Holiday events roundup

Open weekends 10 a.m.-7 p.m. through December 18, and Friday, December 16, Winter Fantasy is a one-of-a-kind holiday art festival that offers a festive, unique shopping experience in an enchanting winter wonderland with thousands of lights and decorations, handcrafted gifts by 165 artists, three stages of live music, community performances, carolers, puppeteers, art classes and daily visits with Santa Claus. 

holiday events santa

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut 

Plenty of time left to tell Santa what’s on your Christmas list 

Sawdust Winter Fantasy

Saturday, Dec. 10

11 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Santa, Santa’s House

12-4 p.m., Balloon Diva, Roaming

11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., Marionettes, Gazebo

TBD, El Morro Chorus, Gazebo

12-5 p.m., Billy Bonkers Magician, Gazebo

12-4 p.m., Roaming

11 a.m.-5 p.m., Kurtis Gentile, Grill

11 a.m.-5 p.m., Michelle Mangione, Tavern

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Brian Roark, Main Deck

2-6 p.m., Salty Suites, Main Deck

holiday events sawdust

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut 

Sawdust Winter Fantasy decks the halls 

Sunday, Dec. 11

11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.,SantaSanta’s House

12-4 p.m., Balloon Diva, Roaming

10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., George Lawton, Roaming

11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., Marionettes, Gazebo

12-5 p.m., Billy Bonkers Magician, Gazebo

11 a.m.-5 p.m., Tricia Freeman, Grill

11 a.m.-5 p.m., Rebel Robbie, Tavern

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Kelly Fitzgerald, Main Deck

2-6:30 p.m., Kelly Fitzgerald Band, Main Deck

Hatfield and the JaZz Band

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m.

On Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m., Hatfield and the JaZz band swing the Susi Q Community Center with holiday favorites such as “Santa Baby,” “Feliz Navidad” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” 

Susi Q is located at 380 Third St.

The Ranch at Laguna Beach Presents: Pancakes With Santa

Sunday, Dec. 18, 9-11 a.m.

A family favorite, Pancakes with Santa, is returning on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 9-11 a.m. for sweet and savory breakfast specialties and an epic pancake station with endless topping possibilities. Kids are invited to participate in arts and craft activities such as ornament decorating and face painting, along with pictures with Santa and holiday sing-a-longs. Tickets are $60 for adults and $25 for children 11 and under. For reservations, click here.

holiday event pancakes at the ranch

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Ranch

Kids enjoying crafts at a previous Pancakes with Santa event

Community Concert Band, Holiday Repertoire

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2 p.m.

The Laguna Community Concert Band performs its holiday repertoire, at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theater on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. The concert features favorites such as “The Hanukkah Song,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and “White Christmas,” as well as a visit from “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” and a rousing sing-a-long finale. Vocalists include Lisa Morrice, Gary Greene and Samantha Morrice. 

Joy To The World! An Irish Christmas, a Concert of Joyous Christmas Music at Laguna Presbyterian Church Sanctuary

Sunday, Dec. 18, 5 p.m.

Join Laguna Presbyterian Church for an inspirational concert with joyous Christmas music presented by their Choral and Handbell Choirs and featuring organ, piano and bluegrass music (which has roots in Irish traditional music), as well as Irish slide instruments; directed by Linda White and Sookyung Bang, organist. No tickets are necessary; there is a voluntary offering opportunity. Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave.

holiday events joy

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Presbyterian Church

Concert on Dec. 18 at Laguna Presbyterian Church 

Surfboard Menorah

Surfboard Menorah on the cobblestones at Laguna’s Main Beach. The menorah is comprised of surfboards that are damaged or unusable, designed by Steve Sasche in 2008 and assembled by Mike Thomkins and Tony Hempen.

holiday event surfboards

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Surfboard Menorah at Main Beach cobblestones 

Christmas Eve Candlelight Gathering at Neighborhood Congregational Church Sanctuary

Saturday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m. 

Music, story, spiritual practice and a service. Free of charge for all ages.

Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Drive.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.