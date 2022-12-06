NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 97  |  December 6, 2022

Two local issues agendized for December California Coastal Commission meeting

Two issues will appear on the California Coastal Commission’s (CCC) December 14-16 agenda taking place in Long Beach that relate to Laguna Beach.

Both appear on the Wednesday, Dec. 14 agenda. The first is an appeal by Mark Fudge against the City of Laguna Beach’s decision that granted a permit, with conditions, to Jack Corwin for construction of new fencing on coastal bluff lots at 31351-31355 Coast Highway.

The site is an oceanfront, bluff lot located between West Street Beach and Coast Highway. The site is currently developed with a 4,092-square-foot single-family dwelling and attached two-car garage and historic gazebo. The site is comprised of two lots, the larger is an irregularly shaped area (31351 Coast Highway), with the smaller a long, narrow rectangle (31355 Coast Highway). The residence is located on the larger lot. The two lots have a combined total of approximately 27,706 square feet.

The city’s action authorized perimeter fencing around the two lots, including two pedestrian gates and one driveway gate. No development other than the fencing and gates is proposed. 

Based on the applicant’s bluff edge determination, accepted by the city, the proposed seaward most portion of the proposed fencing and gate would be set back 10 feet from the bluff edge. 

The appeal contends that the project is not consistent with the bluff edge definition and is not consistent with the LCP policy that prohibits development on a bluff face. 

The Coastal Commission’s staff recommendation is to determine that a substantial issue exists and deny a Coastal Development Permit. 

The second issue before the Coastal Commission, also Wednesday, is an application by South Coast Water District to demolish the existing sewer lift station and construct a new one; construct a new intertie between the new sewer lift station and the city’s North Coast Interceptor (NCI) sewer pipeline and install a new odor control scrubber, storage garage and maintenance vehicle wash at 31104 Country Club Drive. 

The proposed project also includes re-alignment of a 1,000-foot section of Country Club Drive and construction of a public trail. 

The Coastal Commission staff recommendation is approval with conditions. 

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format, with public participation possible both virtually through video and teleconference, and in person. 

The agenda and all other information call be found at www.coastal.ca.gov/meetings/agenda/#/2022/12.

 

