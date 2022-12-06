It’s Happening at the Susi Q

For more information on all classes, activities and assistance, call The Susi Q Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 949.464.6645 or visit www.thesusiq.org. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. info@thesusiq.org

HAPPENINGS!

Holiday Kanikapila Sing Along (Online)

Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 9-10:30 a.m. Free. Instructors: Jeff Eile and Mark Kohls. The holidays are almost here and now is a great time to work on your Christmas repertoire. Eile and Kohls are back with their hand-picked crowd-pleasing Christmas song favorites sharing catchy, simple and easy to learn favorites like “Jingle Bell Rock” to “Hawaiian Santa.” Music will be supplied to those signing up. Register for ths Sing Along here.

Holiday Jazz Concert (In-Person)

Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Let’s enjoy the smooth sounds of the season! The Laguna Community JaZz Band will delight folks of all ages, live at the Susi Q, boasting unique arrangements of holiday jazz favorites. The concert is free; but let them know you are coming. Enjoy hot apple cider, holiday cookies. Click here to register, or call 949.715.8105.

GALLERY Q CALL FOR ARTISTS

Art & Nature, in partnership with the Laguna Art Museum. At this annual community-wide Art & Nature Festival, artists of all ages were encouraged to submit artwork that celebrates nature as a source of inspiration. Exhibit dates: Continuing through December 14.

Susi Q Matinees

Mondays & Fridays weekly, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Drop-In. (No registration is needed.) Each week will feature a different film. You can come weekly or just for the movies that interest you. Movie ratings range from G to R and will be posted prior to each showing. A schedule of movies and their rating is available online and at the Susi Q front desk. And yes, popcorn and lemonade provided! Questions? Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105.

CLASSES

Current Events

No News. Good News. Breaking News. Fake News. (In-Person)

Second Thursday monthly starting October 13 from 12:15-1:45 p.m. Free. If you are an avid follower of the daily news and would like to discuss current events with others, they have a new discussion group debuting this month. Sheryl Kaner will lead conversations on current events and other topical subjects. Register here now.

Fitness

Wayne’s Standing Yoga (In-Person)

Mondays and Wednesdays monthly from 9-10:15 a.m. Cost: $4/class. Exercise your brain and body connection in one of the Susi Q’s most popular classes. Improve your coordination and balance and join in with a fun crowd of regulars who will cheer you on. Social hour follows. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence.

Technology

"Drop-In" Computer Assistance (In-Person)

Thursdays weekly from 12-2 p.m. Free.

Learning basic computer skills is more important than ever. Bring your questions and your gadgets to volunteer experts and get tech-savvy.

Literature

Shakespeare Ourselves – What His Plays Tell Us about America’s Past & Present (Hybrid)

Continues on Monday, Dec. 12 from 1-2:30 p.m. Five-part, free discussion series moderated by CeCe Sloan. Brought to you by the Laguna Woods Shakespeare & Modern Culture Society. Attend one or all the discussions. Join these session when five insightful guest speakers delve into what part Shakespeare has played in American history and most likely will continue into our future. Moderated by CeCe Sloan. Register for free Shakespeare discussions here.

Yoga/Meditation

Mindfulness Meditation (Online)

Second and Fourth Tuesdays monthly, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Mindfulness is the ultimate workout for cultivating an optimal mind-body relationship. Mindful meditation will offer you clarity, joy and helps calm your mind and body during stressful times like these.

Facilitated by Megan McCarver.

Yoga Nidra: Graceful Transitions (Online)

First Thursday monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) guides one into a deep state of consciousness between awake and asleep, which has been shown to reduce anxiety and pain, and restore well-being even in the state of disease, dying and grief.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

SUPPORT & ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Call 949.715.8104 for appointments and more information.

Managing Grief Over the Holidays (In-Person)

Thursdays, Dec. 8 and 15 from 1-2 p.m. Free. Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deep and difficult challenge at any time, but the holiday season can magnify your sense of loss and mourning. If you’ve lost a significant family member, or loved one, join facilitator Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC, for thoughtful discussions on ways to help you cope. Register online here, or call 949.715.8104 to join the group, or for more information.

Heart to Heart Support Group

Mondays weekly from 10-11 a.m. Free. Facilitated by Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC.

Here’s a support group where connections from the heart matter. Join for emotional support, practical information and advice on how to cope with your unique situation.

Feeling the Blues?

Individual counseling by appointment.

Is the constant change with the COVID -19 pandemic confusing, frustrating and causing you anxiety? Licensed therapists can help anyone who is 55+ find solutions, strategies and strengths for coping. Therapists meet one-on-one by scheduled appointment. Note: In-person sessions observe strict risk-reduction guidelines. Masks are required.

“You Are Not Alone” Women Supporting Women (Hybrid)

Wednesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Meaningful social connections are an integral part of your health and well-being. Facilitator Signe Schiavo, LMFT leads the discussion with a focus on developing friendships, strengthening connections and combatting loneliness. Click here, or call 949.715.8104.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregivers Support Group

First Wednesday from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Guided by Sue Staub, trained ALZOC Volunteer.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are life changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The Susi Q is continuing to host virtual group sessions that let participants share experiences, feelings and coping strategies.

Death Cafe

Last Monday monthly from 3:30-5 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Relaxed monthly discussions create an open and safe space to talk about matters of life and death. Note: If you signed up for a previous Death Cafe, you are on the roster and will be automatically notified of the next session.

Chronic Illness Support Group

Tuesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Facilitated by Sandra Weiss, Ph.D.

When confronting a major illness, loss or major life change, knowing that you are not alone is important. Individuals, caregivers and families 55+ are invited to share and get help in taking the best care of yourself.

Legal Clinic Phone Consultations

Second Monday of the month by appointment from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

Courtesy of Jane Fulton, Seaside Legal Services. Seniors 55+ can find free legal assistance, advice and referrals for issues that include social security, contracts, housing, wills and more. Phone appointments only.

Have Questions about Medicare? (HICAP Counseling)

Third Monday monthly from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Susi Q, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is continuing free Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy (HICAP) by phone during the health crisis. The HICAP counselor will provide unbiased information to help you make the best choices for your health care needs.

Care Management

By appointment during business hours (in person, by Zoom or by phone).

Time can bring challenges that impact our ability to live safely and independently. When this happens, you need a place to turn for guidance and support. That’s why care management is a core service at The Susi Q. Services are free. Donations are welcome.

Lifelong Laguna

By appointment during business hours.

Lifelong Laguna reaches beyond the walls of the Susi Q to help you live safely at home. This mission is more vital than ever during the pandemic. Staff and volunteers are available to help with errands.

Visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration to register for any of the wide array of programs, classes or support service offerings. Call 949.715.8105 for further assistance.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their monthly program of events. For more information, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Enjoy a -0.8 super low tide at Crystal Cove State Park and explore tidepools on this guided afternoon walk along the coastline at Rocky Bight on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. A park naturalist will help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at the Los Trancos parking lot near the trailer (PCH inland at Los Trancos). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures as you walk the bluff trail and scan the ocean at each overlook. Bring binoculars for better viewing. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast left at kiosk to the last lot). $15 day-use parking fee.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

With fall in full swing, Crystal Cove State Park bird enthusiasts are hosting a Shorebird Walk along the beach at Pelican Point on Monday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. Come join in to scan the sand looking for the threatened snowy plover and fall migrants like whimbrels, turnstones and black-bellied plovers. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot). $15 day-use fee.

Join Crystal Cove State Park and Crystal Cove Conservancy to learn more about their tidepools by participating in an Intertidal Bioblitz to better understand this fragile ecosystem and the organisms found in this Marine Protected Area (MPA) on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 1-3 p.m. Explore this exciting miniscule world while documenting as many species as possible using the iNaturalist app. Meet at the Historic District Education Commons (Park in the Los Trancos lot ¬¬– PCH inland at the stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). $15 day use fee is required per vehicle. Registration is required. See https://crystalcove.org/ after December 1.

Discover a new activity, event…through City Rec

The City of Laguna Beach Recreation Dept. is offering a variety of programs for all ages, and registration is now open for spring and summer camps and classes. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached. Recreation Committee Scholarships are currently available to use toward classes. For an application, click here.

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

Here’s a sampling of the classes and activities to choose from. To register for winter programs and classes, go here. To view the fall recreation guide, click here.

YOUTH & CHILDREN

CLASSES:

~Free: Bounce Obstacle Course & Games

~Pro Touch Soccer Holiday Clinics

~Swim Team & Water Polo

~Tennis

ADULT PROGRAMMING:

ART & ENRICHMENT

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

~Beginning Drawing & Watercolor

~Dog Training

~Hoffy Tour: Riverside Mission Inn & Chicano Museum

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

DANCE CLASSES

~Line Dancing

~Lyrical Modern Dance

~Tango Expressions

~Zumba Workout with Judith

FITNESS

~Aqua Aerobics

~Better Life Boxing

~NEW! Body & Mind Barre Workout

~Mary’s Fitness

~Pickleball

EVENTS

Dec. 4: Spark of Love toy drop-off at the Community and Susi Q Center from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: Holiday Jazz Concert at the Community and Susi Q Center

January 2023: Citizens Police Academy.

Click here to register.

Volleyball Tournaments

The City of Laguna Beach hosts a series of annual beach volleyball tournaments at Main Beach.

Dec. 17: Polar Bear beach volleyball tournament and toy drive. For more information, email Kirk Morgan at kirkmorgan@cox.net.

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

STEM Engineering using LEGO

Jedi Engineering: Tuesday-Friday, Jan. 3-6, 2023 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Prepare for a full-day LEGO camp. First build projects inspired by cool machines while applying real-world concepts in physics and engineering. Then, venture into the world of Minecraft in their unique LEGO experience. Get ready to build your base, craft your tools, and use your Minecraft to harvest raw resources and battle to stop the Ender Dragon from ending the war. Geared to ages 6-11. Minimum 11. Cost: $250. Takes place at the Susi Q Community Center in the Community Room, 380 3rd St. Go here to create an account and register.

AROUND TOWN

Hortense Miller Gardens

The Hortense Miller Garden, established in 1959, covers two and a half acres of the upper slopes of Boat Canyon in Laguna Beach. The garden is home to a large range of plants that can be grown in Southern California coastal zones, providing a source of inspiration for visitors in planning their own gardens. Tours cover the grounds and the interior of the mid-century modern home built specifically to capture the canyon to ocean views of this unique property. Sign up here for a tour.

SAVE THE DATE:

Hospitality Night

Co-sponsored by the City of Laguna Beach and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, on Friday, Dec. 2 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Peppertree Lot in Downtown Laguna. Holiday festivities include Santa Claus, tree lighting, music and more! For more information, call 949.497.0762.

Laguna Beach Recreation Division, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. www.lagunabeachcity.net; email recreation@lagunabeachcity.net

Meet Pet of the Week Pablo

Pablo is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a 4-year-old DSH white with grey tabby who is neutered. Pablo does well with other cats, but needs a quiet home overall. He is extremely affectionate after getting to know you and has a sweet persona.

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Pablo adopted as soon as possible.

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Meet Pablo, a loving tabby in need of a new place to call home

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.