 Volume 14, Issue 97  |  December 6, 2022

“Art in Public Places” – Aliso by Jorg Dubin

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Created by local artist Jorg Dubin, Aliso was installed in 2016 at The Ranch Laguna Beach. Entering the property via the valet portico, Aliso’s curves draw you to the patio, the vast green of the golf course and the restaurant entrance. 

Funded by The Ranch, Aliso is comprised of Corten steel and mounded earth and is 17’ x 15’ x 3’.

Click on photo for a larger image 

The curved walkway runs through the middle of “Aliso”

Aliso has been described as a modest, almost subliminal, environmental sculpture. It’s a mound of earth, planted with lush succulents, beckoning visitors to walk through it. 

Although Dubin was the artist for the Corten steel that replicates Aliso Canyon topography, the succulent structure that holds the succulents in place was created by local landscape artist Mike Pyle and is being maintained by the in-house landscape team at The Ranch.

Dubin, best known for his hard-edged figurative painting and mentorship of young artists at Laguna College of Art + Design, said the piece is open to varying interpretations. As he stated in an interview with Orange Coast Magazine, “I think it’s interesting, all of the ways to view the content. I may have a specific idea of what I’m saying, but I like that I haven’t so overly defined it. Overtly stating your intent as an artist is a fail because you’re not allowing people to be a part of it, not allowing them to be a participant.”

Click on photo for a larger image

“Aliso” incorporates the canyon landscape and tone

Dubin has several other public art installations around town, including Quintet, Viking Studio, Wavepoint and Semper Memento (Always Remember).

Since Dubin – a painter, sculptor, ceramist and production designer – arrived in Laguna in 1976, his work has consistently documented what was happening at that particular time in history. Dubin is currently a mentor and advisor in the MFA program at the Laguna College of Art + Design, where he formerly taught advanced figure painting. He is also chairman pro tem of the Laguna Planning Commission.

Click on photo for a larger image 

Succulents spill over the sculpture

Dubin studied painting at the Art Institute of Southern California with LA-based painter, Stephen Douglas, and sculpture and design with Kris Cox and Richard White. He has designed and fabricated more than 10 public art works and has worked as an art director and production designer on seven films for O entertainment. He currently maintains a painting and sculpture studio in Laguna. 

For more information on Jorg Dubin, go to www.jorgdubin.com

For more information about Mike Pyle Design, go to www.mikepyledesign.com/about/

This is the 84th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

