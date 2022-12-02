Committee learns about Housing Trust Funds 120222

Committee learns about Housing Trust Funds, how to address affordable housing

By SARA HALL

A city committee heard a detailed presentation this week on Housing Trust Funds, which prompted a discussion on how Laguna Beach can address the need and encourage affordable housing.

During their Wednesday (Nov. 30) meeting, Housing and Human Services Committee member Jacquie Schaefgen focused on the highlights of HTFs and shared some example case studies from other California cities.

“A Housing Trust Fund provides dedicated sources of revenue to support housing needs,” Schaefgen explained. “Every one of them is unique, which makes sense, they’re really trying to meet the needs of their community.”

While no two HTFs are alike, they essentially create loans and grants for various housing-related purposes, but the primary aim is construction of new affordable housing, she said.

Overall, committee members and the council liaison Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen were supportive of the idea.

The presentation was incredibly informative and a lot of good points were made and questions raised for future conversations, Committee Chair Ketta Brown noted as the discussion wrapped up.

“This is something that we absolutely need to address,” Brown said. “This particular thing can move us forward.”

It gives them all an opportunity to think about the issue more and continue researching it, she said.

“It also makes it that much more incumbent on our city councilmembers…to understand that this is not something that we can sit back and watch happen,” Brown said. “We have to be part of this solution and we have to think outside the box.”

They first need to determine if there are potential projects out there and what they want to fund, added committee member and City Councilmember-elect Alex Rounaghi.

“My initial take on all this is we first have to answer the question: What do we want to do with this? Are there projects in the pipeline that are going to happen in our city where there’s going to need to be (a way to fill) a gap (in) funding? I think the answer to that is probably,” Rounaghi said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

A city committee discussed Housing Trust Funds during a meeting this week and addressed the city’s housing needs

Most of Wednesday’s discussion revolved around the various HTF models and specific questions/examples (like how someone could donate their house). They also commented on areas where they’d like some clarity, including the permissible uses and differences between the recently created “housing fund” and the housing in-lieu fund.

“There are funds that do already exist and, in addition, there is income every year that’s derived from that…and there’s also additional fees that are generated,” Schaefgen said. “At a minimum, it would be great, we can’t do everything…but getting some clarity as to the permissible uses of those funds would be great. And if we can contribute to suggesting prioritization of how those funds are used, even if we just advocate for starting to use the term affordable housing trust fund.”

Those would all be steps in the right direction, she added, but there’s much more to be discussed in the future.

Whalen commented that he didn’t see any reason why they can’t designate the housing in-lieu and the housing fund as sources for the Housing Trust Fund. There are technical reasons as to why they can’t get rid of the housing in-lieu fund, he added.

According to Schaefgen’s detailed agenda memo that accompanied her presentation, HTFs are distinct funds that typically receive ongoing dedicated sources of public funding, and sometimes private funding depending on the HTF structure, to support the preservation and production of affordable housing. Donations (either monetary or land/housing) can also be accepted.

“HTFs systemically shift affordable housing funding from annual budget allocations to the commitment of dedicated public revenue, thereby providing a more permanent and reliable source of financing housing,” the memo reads.

Schaefgen explained that the funds are commonly used for:

–Grants or low-interest loans to fill the gap in financing needed to make affordable housing projects financially feasible, including using funds as a local match to secure other sources of funding such as housing tax credits and state housing funds (such as the CA Local Housing Trust Fund program).

–Grants or low-interest loans for construction, conversion, or rehab/repair of units that will increase the supply of affordable housing, including ADUs.

–Financial assistance to low-income homeowners to maintain/repair their homes, including to promote historic preservation and energy conservation.

–Permanent affordable rental housing assistance (rent subsidies to low-income residents).

–Conversion of market-rate units to affordable housing units.

–Temporary assistance to low-income homeowners at risk of foreclosure for housing costs.

There are three typical models for HTFs: Public - government/government agency; private/public partnership and private - non-governmental.

The public model is the most common, Schaefgen noted. That’s when a government agency sets up an HTF, typically financed by housing in-lieu fees. Some municipalities allocate money from their general fund, she added.

“To the extent that development is actually going on in that town may drive the sources of revenue that the town decides to utilize, or the model decides to utilize,” Schaefgen said.

For example, if there’s not a lot of development projects happening in town, there aren’t a lot of development fees to contribute to the housing fund.

The private/public model is an HTF set up by a government agency, but supported by both government and private financing funding (which could be from a nonprofit).

The private model is typically established by a nonprofit entity and usually funded through philanthropic donations (both monetary and other types, like real estate).

Sources of income will vary depending on the model implemented, but they typically include:

–In-lieu fees from developers paid as an alternative to direct construction of inclusionary housing.

–Short term rental tax/fees.

–Housing impact fees or commercial linkage fee on commercial or residential development projects.

–Hotel transient occupancy taxes.

–Repayment of loans granted by an HTF.

–Public grant funding, for example from California Department of Housing and Community Development’s Local Housing Trust Fund program.

–Donations from individuals, nonprofits and foundations, including monetary, in kind and real property donations that they might not otherwise consider donating – or donating to a city that does not have a defined local HTF.

The HCD program provides matching grants to local HTFs that are funded on an ongoing basis from both private and/or public contributions or sources. Schaefgen also explained some of the eligibility requirements and how the funds can be used, including for ADU development/repair and home purchase assistance. But, based on the point system for awarding grants and how the points are allocated, it is extremely difficult to be awarded funds for those reasons (ADU development/repair and home purchase assistance), she said.

“I found that to be a little disappointing because we are, obviously, looking for opportunities to increase ADU development here,” Schaefgen said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The presentation included several HTF examples from other California cities

Schaefgen shared several examples of funds as set up by different cities or municipalities.

In Bakersfield, the city council approved a resolution to set up a new public HTF in 2021. They were granted some funds (in addition to funds that were appropriated from a local measure and ongoing funding from local sales tax) and a program was offered related to rental housing development. It was announced in June and quickly received several proposals. They already have a list of eight potential projects for more than 430 units (only one is on city land).

“I was very interested in how quickly this occurred,” Schaefgen said. “They put out there that ‘We have the money…so give us your proposals.’ And so it’s pretty exciting.”

In Bakersfield, they essentially doubled their own dedicated funds through the state, Rounaghi pointed out.

“That’s the goal right there, turning one dollar into two,” Rounaghi said.

Other examples she shared that received grant money: Multiple “housing funds” in Palo Alto that have specific amounts to match funding for the local HTF grant, aimed at developing 50 affordable units in a mixed-use project on county-owned land to be leased to a nonprofit developer; a new public HTF established in 2021 in Petaluma that aimed to access additional funding for permanent supportive housing project (converting a motel to studios and services for the homeless); and a nonprofit HTF in San Luis Obispo County, funded by government grants and loan fund investments from local banks, and with programs offering about 40 smaller size loans for a number of housing projects.

The set-up for an HTF is pretty straight forward, Schaefgen said. There are some guidelines, but less “corporate paperwork” and some flexibility in how they are established.

“Some of these trust funds are set up, they’re really just allocating funds and kind of putting them in a separate bucket for financial reporting purposes, but the paperwork itself is pretty minimal, which I think is a positive. They’re pretty streamlined,” Schaefgen said.

The public/city HTFs can be formed expeditiously, she noted. Many cities have formed them simply through a resolution, with the flexibility of allocating funds from existing in-lieu funds, and using straightforward eligibility/uses that align with the local HTF program. Some are seemingly initiated by potential projects on the horizon, she added.

“There’s a lot of flexibility that you could build into establishing a housing trust fund,” Schaefgen said.

Whalen pointed out that Laguna Beach’s grant applications are often rejected since the city isn’t a low-income community. As other committee members noted, the city shouldn’t be penalized or excluded from grant programs if they show in good faith they’re trying to provide affordable housing, which likely won’t be built unless they receive some grant funding.

“The whole purpose of this is ‘Let’s all rise’ but if we keep concentrating the grants to the lower income communities, we’re going to keep the lower-income communities (from) not having access to all the things that we are so lucky to have,” said committee member Karen Martin. “We want to give people who don’t have the access, access.”

It’s important to prioritize affordable housing, Martin added, so that the employees that help drive the city have somewhere to live. They’re an important part of the local economy.

Schaefgen also posed some “practical questions” for the committee members to consider:

–What are current housing in-lieu balances that are unrestricted and what are projected revenues related to sources that could serve as ongoing source of revenue?

–What is the city’s intent in establishing a housing fund separate from the housing in-lieu fund in the current budget?

–Whether or not a formal HTF is established by the city or with the city’s involvement, a resolution establishing clear guidelines and priorities for the use of existing housing funds would help.

–Theoretically, concerned citizens could start a nonprofit to fund specific needs, like donated homes restricted for affordable housing, supported by private donors and grants from the city. The city could also preserve funds from housing in-lieu/housing fund for local HTF grant programs.

Answering a question about the concern that city management was opposed to the idea, Senior Planner Anthony Viera confirmed they are open to the idea and pointed out that the city is a member of the Orange County Housing Finance Trust Fund. They need to first explore that option and see how this would either duplicate that effort or complement it or add to that resource.

“We can certainly explore this. I don’t think there are any closed doors to this line of thinking and it was part of the committee’s goals for the 2022 calendar year,” Viera said.

The city is currently in the process of hiring a housing expert, which several committee members pointed out will be a big help in focusing in on the task.

It previously wasn’t feasible with the current staff, Schaefgen said.

“Hopefully with the hiring of someone that will provide an opportunity for…someone to have some ownership of it,” she said.

The larger public HTFs have substantial city resources and staff dedicated to the program, she noted.

“We’re a small town, that’s not going to happen,” Schaefgen said.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.