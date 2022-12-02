NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 96  |  December 2, 2022

New councilmember talks local business 120222

New councilmember talks local business, city maintenance, small improvements

By SARA HALL

A newly elected councilmember this week shared some of his plans for filling empty business spaces, his aim to kick-start some much-needed city maintenance and how little improvements can make a big difference.

Councilmember-elect Mark Orgill was the featured speaker at the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee meeting on Thursday (Dec. 1).

Orgill briefly shared a bit about his background during his 38 years in town, including operating various businesses. Being on the board of Visit Laguna Beach for about 24 years also gives him an interesting viewpoint.

Orgill has managed a notable real estate portfolio, leasing and developing both commercial and residential properties. He specifically mentioned that he’s processed his own plans and CDPs

“I believe it gives me a unique perspective as a councilperson to really work with the chamber and businesses,” Orgill said.

He’s passionate about dealing with commerce-related issues, Orgill added, which was the focus of his comments at the Chamber meeting.

Living near Main Beach and Downtown, he’s seen a change in demographics and in the trends of how people interact with retail environments. The retail environment is changing, he noted, and it’s changing rapidly. It’s happening nationwide and even, to some extent, globally. 

Addressing concerns about vacant retail spaces, Orgill noted his experience managing properties in town. They had a 90% occupancy rate, he pointed out.

“I do know how to keep properties full,” Orgill said. 

He’s recently met with property owners Downtown and asked them what it would take to encourage them to “be a little bit more proactive in getting tenants into their space.”

“A lot of our property owners in town have become a bit complacent,” he said. 

Some properties have been in the same hands for many years and they’re not highly leveraged, he explained.

“The reality is that there’s not a lot of motivation for some of these property owners to be as active as they could be in finding tenants,” Orgill said. 

For property owners, it’s easy to fall back and blame the city and not want to deal with it, Orgill said. Some would rather see their property fall into disrepair than deal with city hall. His aim would be to get rid of their ability to use that excuse.

New councilmember Mark Orgill

Newly elected City Councilmember Mark Orgill

But before they talk to private property owners, the city should launch a program that “spruces itself up a little bit,” Orgill added. Due to the pandemic and some “distractions” that the city has had over the years, some maintenance has been deferred, he noted. 

“I think we’re a little bit rough around the edges right now,” he said, pointing out that there are plans in place to address some of the concerns he heard from residents during the campaign.

They can focus on the simple things, like planters or trash enclosures.

They shouldn’t approach private property owners about improving their building and making it more appealing to possible tenants until the city steps up their end. It’s a bit of “the pot calling the kettle black,” he said.

It’s something he wants to talk to his soon-to-be fellow councilmembers about right away, he added. 

There are a lot of little things that could help improve the environment for businesses and help fill empty properties. 

“It would be a benefit to all of us,” Orgill said. “Rising tides lift all the boats.”

Little changes can make a big difference in refreshing the look of the area, he said. Even if they get bogged down with the bigger details, knowing that things move slow when there are a lot of different opinions to consider, they can still make smaller improvements.

He also supported making the process easy and streamlined for property owners to make minor improvements to their buildings.

During the campaign for council, Orgill went door-to-door in every neighborhood in Laguna Beach. Although he didn’t reach every single resident, he spoke to many and was reminded that a lot of locals go out of town for retail and services.

“I don’t think that that’s really new information to us, but I was a bit surprised about how many there were,” Orgill said. 

Asking them why they didn’t frequent the local businesses, they often answered that they don’t carry merchandise that the “Targets of the world” and other big box stores offer.

“But I have to think that there’s a way, somehow, to recapture these people and engage them and encourage them to come to, not just the Downtown, but any of our business districts or any of our service industries,” Orgill said. “I think that we can probably explore ways to change that.”

Orgill supported stretching the coverage area for improvements while the city develops the promenade project. They could expand the borders and deal with other nearby issues that impact the promenade, he said.

He also pointed out that several beach entrances need quite a bit of work.

Regarding the tourist management plan he mentioned during the campaign, Orgill said he’ll have more details and an outline in the coming weeks.

Quoting an official from the Outer Banks of North Carolina on their Long Range Tourism Management Plan, Orgill read: “There are few other sectors beyond tourism where the organizations stewarding their industries spend so much more effort and resources on marketing a product than they do developing and managing a product.”

“There’s so much truth to that,” Orgill commented. 

It means they spend a lot of effort marketing the City of Laguna Beach as a resource to the world to come and enjoy, but it needs to be a balance with managing and caring for that “resource.”

“Question is: Are we applying the same amount of energy in taking care of the resource, meaning taking care of the town?” Orgill asked. “That’s a valid question and I think that the community needs to look at it and see what we can do.”

When the residents are happy, tourists are happy, he said, and there can be a happy balance.

Orgill also answered several questions from the group about preserving and managing the local hiking and mountain biking trails, reviving the Downtown Action Plan or incorporating it into other plans and engaging returning visitors.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

