 Volume 14, Issue 96  |  December 2, 2022

Local Anita Razin shares her story during 75 Days of India FP 120222

Local Anita Razin shares her story during 75 Days of India at LBCAC on December 11

On Sunday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m., Laguna Beach resident Anita Razin will discuss her unforgettable trip to India in 2020, what took her there and what she brought back during 75 Days of India. The event will be held at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC).

There will be an opening reception from 5-6 p.m., with food and drinks available for purchase. The presentation, film, stories and Q&A will take place from 6-7:30 p.m.

local anita poster

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

Join Anita Razin for an evening of “75 Days of India”

This essential, magical, breathtaking journey is a rare opportunity to connect to another world. It is described by audiences as “impressive,” “universally appealing,” “a testament to the beauty of humanity,” “a love letter.”

The LBCAC is a beacon and catalyst for advancing art appreciation, enhancing the quality of life, and promoting civic and cultural development. The arts center contributes to Laguna Beach and the surrounding community through its exhibitions and events.

The event is free with an RSVP, so click here to make a reservation.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus-free

environment. Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

