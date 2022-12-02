NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 96  |  December 2, 2022

Curran named assistant city manager/CFO 120222

Curran named assistant city manager/CFO as Domer departs city for La Verne

City Manager Shohreh Dupuis has announced the appointment of Gavin Curran as the next assistant city manager/chief financial officer for the City of Laguna Beach. Curran has more than 25 years of municipal government and finance experience, 18 of those dedicated to the City of Laguna Beach. Curran will be promoted to his new role effective December 12.

“Over his 18-year career with the City of Laguna Beach, Gavin has proven an outstanding ability to lead projects, build consensus and navigate the unique complexities and opportunities at the city,” said Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis. “I look forward to continuing to work with him as we introduce greater efficiencies into ongoing city operations, streamline and enhance our delivery of services to the community, and devote time and resources to employee wellness, growth and development.”

Curran named Assistant City Manager portrait

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Newly appointed Assistant City Manager/CFO Gavin Curran

Curran began as finance officer for the City of Laguna Beach in 2004 and was named director of finance and information technology services in 2008, and director of administrative services in 2017. During his tenure, he has overseen the city’s finance, budget, information technology, and human resources/risk management and the city’s website. 

“Laguna Beach is a special place. I am proud and thrilled to be a part of the city’s leadership team and all of the exciting projects ahead for the City of Laguna Beach,” Curran said. “I look forward to continuing to serve this community as assistant city manager/CFO and working with all the capable, caring people I have come to know and respect as my colleagues on our city team.”

Curran succeeds Ken Domer, who the city announced last week had accepted the position of city manager of the City of La Verne. His now vacant director of administrative services position will be retitled director of financial services and information technology and recruitment will begin immediately.

Several other organizational changes have also been made to streamline operational functions, improve administrative efficiencies and better align talent resources with responsibilities.

A new transit and Community services department will be established. Michael Litschi, currently the deputy director of public works overseeing parking and transit operations and the recreation division, will be appointed as the director of rransit and community services with oversight over recreation and community services, cultural arts programs, transit and transportation programs and the expansion of community services due to the purchase of the St. Catherine of Siena School property. Litschi has more than 20 years of local government experience, including the past three years at the City of Laguna Beach and 17 years in a variety of roles at the Orange County Transportation Authority.

Curran named Assistant City Manager blue shirt

Michael Litschi named new director of transit and community services

“I appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve the City of Laguna Beach in this new role,” Litschi said. “I look forward to working with our dedicated staff and the community to expand and enhance the city’s transportation, parking, recreation and cultural arts programs.”

To recognize the growing role, services and areas of responsibility in human resources, the Human Resources/Risk Manager Aggie Nesh will be promoted to director of human resources/risk management. Nesh was named an Orange County Business Journal 2022 HR Leader of Distinction, has extensive experience across multiple HR disciplines, and also serves as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Southern California.

Curran named Assistant City Manager white blouse

Click on photo for a larger image

Aggie Nesh promoted to director of human resources/risk management

“I am proud to be a member of the Laguna Beach executive team. I look forward to continuing implementation of our workforce initiatives to drive inclusivity, attract best in class talent and foster a culture of high performance and learning. The human resources department is committed to creating a meaningful and positive work experience where all our employees can thrive,” Nesh said.

These and other organizational changes will take effect over the next few weeks and formal approval of title changes and salary schedules will be presented to the City Council as part of the mid-year budget update in February 2023. The changes will not result in any increase to the FY 2022-2023 budget. 

 

