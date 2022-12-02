NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

57.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 96  |  December 2, 2022

Cultural Arts Updates: What’s happening FP 120222

Cultural Arts Updates: What’s happening in the arts around town in December

cultural arts tree

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The Promenade all decked out for Christmas

December Performances at the Stage on Forest/Promenade:

Saturday, Dec. 3

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Felisha Dunne

Sunday, Dec. 4

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Adam Lasher

Friday, Dec. 9

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Jodi Siegel

Saturday, Dec. 10

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Ava August

Sunday, Dec. 11

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Andrew Corradini

Friday, Dec. 16

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Beth Wood

Saturday, Dec. 17

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Kelly Fitzgerald

Sunday, Dec. 18

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Molly Bergman

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.