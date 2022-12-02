NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

57.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 96  |  December 2, 2022

The Plant Man: Taking a road trip 120222

The Plant Man: Taking a road trip

By Steve Kawaratani

“By the sea, by the sea, by the beautiful sea…” –Lyrics by Harold R. Atteridge

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

We traveled through a dusty stretch of desert, from the Mexican border towards Palm Springs, to celebrate Thanksgiving with our family. Passing through small enclaves, the adjacent landscape is punctuated with oases of date and citrus groves, before the highway bends northwest towards the eastern shore of the Salton Sea.

Despite its reputation as an accidental lake, the formation of the Salton Sea was actually a natural cycle of Colorado River flooding that has historically filled the desert basin and eventually dried for thousands of years. What was not contemplated has been the continuous agricultural irrigation runoff from the adjacent valleys and local rivers that both sustains and pollutes the lake, which is 50% saltier than the Pacific Ocean.

The Plant Man Bombay Beach TVs

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Catharine Cooper

Bombay Beach TVs

Catharine and I (and now Loki) like to explore on road trips and we expected Bombay Beach to be a ghost town of the former getaway for beachgoers. The increasing salinity of the Salton Sea severely damaged the lake’s ecosystem and the town withered out of existence. And while it is true that a number of abandoned structures remain, the town appears to be “enjoying a rebirth of sorts with an influx of artists, intellectuals and hipsters who have turned it into a bohemian playground.” It has become a destination for interesting desert art that certainly caught our attention.

The Plant Man straw bales

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Why are there straw bales at the Salton Sea?

Fresh water from the Colorado River into the Salton Sea has ceased and the lake is shrinking. As the Salton Sea recedes, the newly exposed lakebed is creating dust that is harmful to nearby communities like Bombay Beach and beyond.

A state-funded project “aims to establish and enhance native vegetation on the exposed lakebed to create habitat for desert wildlife and reduce wind-blown dust.” The initial phase of work was initiated in late 2021, including placement of 300,000 straw bales, to protect and facilitate favorable conditions for plant growth, by mitigating wind speeds, improving soil texture and reducing dust emissions. “Planting and seeding are scheduled to restart this fall as the weather cools and will continue until vegetation communities are established.” I wish the project much success!

Thanksgiving was also a success, with a splendid time enjoyed by all. The road less traveled is always my favorite and it found us on Ortega Highway returning to Laguna. I couldn’t help but wonder what the future holds for California’s largest lake, and I also couldn’t help but hum the remainder of the stanza, “You and me, you and me, oh how happy we’ll be!” See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.