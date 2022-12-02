NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 96  |  December 2, 2022

Tickets on sale for 2023 Pageant of the Masters FP 120222

Tickets on sale for 2023 Pageant of the Masters’ Art Colony: In the Company of Artists

Just in time for holiday gift giving and merrymaking, tickets for the much-anticipated 2023 Pageant of the Masters performance of Art Colony: In the Company of Artists are now on sale to the general public. The Pageant of the Masters is world-famous for its theatrical performance of tableaux vivants (living pictures). Next summer’s Pageant production will acknowledge the deep connections and memorable stories of artists assisting one another throughout history.

With performances nightly from July 7 through September 1, 2023, Art Colony: In the Company of Artists will highlight significant artist communities from around the world through the use of living pictures, original music, live narration and breathtaking theatrical illusions. The 2023 production will showcase more than 40 live re-creations of art masterpieces, with many works appearing on the Pageant stage for the first time.

Pageant of the Masters’ re-creation of “The Sketchers” by John Singer Sargent to be presented in the 2023 production of “Art Colony: In the Company of Artists”

Featured works include Alone and Together (Under the Freeway) by Chicano artist David Botello, Lift Every Voice and Sing by African American sculptor Augusta Savage and Native American paintings by Bert Geer Phillips. Also featured are artworks by French artists Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Danish painter Michael Ancher, Italian sculptor Luca della Robbia and paintings by Laguna Beach artist Roger Kuntz. Plus, audiences may look forward to the Pageant’s traditional finale, Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper.

The Pageant of the Masters has been drawing crowds from across the U.S. and around the world for nearly a century – celebrating its 90th anniversary next summer. In 1932, local artist John H. Hinchman produced a summer festival (the Festival of Arts) for art enthusiasts and as a means to attract tourists who also happened to be in nearby Los Angeles for the Olympic Games. It proved so successful that the following year the Festival of Arts organizers added “living pictures” to the lineup, featuring real-life replicas of a number of famous works, including James McNeill Whistler’s 1871 oil painting titled Whistler’s Mother. It was called the Spirit of the Masters Pageant. This publicity stunt was the very humble beginning of what would become the renowned Pageant of the Masters.

Fast forward 90 years, the 2023 Pageant of the Masters will welcome hundreds of thousands of guests to experience the magic of living pictures, performed by volunteers. Roughly 90 minutes in length and presented under Laguna Beach’s starry-summer night sky, the Pageant will once again feature a live orchestra and narrator, elaborate sets and costumes and some fresh, innovative, surprises. Art Colony: In the Company of Artists will honor and celebrate the artists and art colonies formed in history and continue to thrive today, like the booming art colony in Laguna Beach and at Festival of Arts.

The 2023 Pageant of the Masters production, Art Colony: In the Company of Artists takes place July 7 through September 1, 2023. Tickets, starting at $35 per person, are available for purchase at www.PageantTickets.com, or by calling 800.487.3378. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

 

