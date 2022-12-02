NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

57.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 96  |  December 2, 2022

Bare Bones Theatre presents Santa Hates Me 120222

Bare Bones Theatre presents Santa Hates Me at LBCAC on December 20

Get in the Christmas spirit when Bare Bones Theatre presents Santa Hates Me on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC).

Directed by Lojo Simon, Santa Hates Me is a fun-filled night of holiday music, poems and tall tales that celebrate the naughty in all of us. It stars Jason Feddy, Ava Burton, Tom Shelton, Diana Burbano and Lionel Shelton.

Simon is a playwright, journalist and dramaturg. Her play, Adoration of Dora, was part of Moxie Theatre’s Fighting Words Festival in San Diego in 2010, and premiered at University of Idaho in September 2011. 

The cast is comprised of: Local musician Jason Feddy appearing in many productions around the city and is known for Mad Dogs & The Englishman, an All-Star band fronted by Feddy, paying tribute to the legendary Joe Cocker; Ava Burton, a classical Shakespearean-trained actress; Tom Shelton, who has appeared in 15 shows at the Laguna Beach Playhouse; Diana Burbano, a playwright and teaching artist at South Coast Repertory and Lionel Shelton, who has performed in many Bare Bones Theatre productions.

Bare Bones Theatre Feddy

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

“Santa Hates Me” will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

There is limited seating. Santa does NOT want to see kids at this event, as it’s rated for adult audiences.

The LBCAC is a beacon and catalyst for advancing art appreciation, enhancing the quality of life, and promoting civic and cultural development. The arts center contributes to Laguna Beach and the surrounding community through its exhibitions and events. It has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus-free environment. 

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments

and the City of Laguna Beach.

For tickets, click here.

For more information about LBCAC, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.