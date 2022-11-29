NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

59.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 95  |  November 29, 2022

Countdown to Christmas 112922

Countdown to Christmas: LOCA Art Education brings on the holidays

Hospitality Night is on Friday, Dec. 2, so stop by LOCA’s booth to say, “hello.”

Instagram Challenge Brown for November continues for one more day.

LOCA invites everyone to engage in seasonal arts challenges on Instagram. Creative types can get inspired by sharing photos, and photos of artwork, that follow easy themes. The challenge is “Holiday Colors” featuring images with a dominant color. The November theme is brown, December is green and January is blue. All mediums are invited including collage, drawing, printmaking, painting, photography and sculpture. To participate now through November 30, post images featuring brown to Instagram and be sure to tag @locaarts and use the hashtag #locaartschallenge.

countdown to tree

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Winter Fantasy 2022 started November 19

LOCA Tree at Winter Fantasy

There is a LOCA-decorated tree as part of the Community Tree exhibition at Winter Fantasy at the Sawdust Festival. The LOCA tree features amazing hand-painted metal cutouts by Rich and Sue Linder among additional festive embellishments. Blue Bell Cat Foundation won first prize. The Winter Fantasy is open weekends from November 19 through December 18 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Admission is $10. For more information, click here.

countdown to tags

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA

Visitors can make custom ornaments at the LOCA booth

Visit the LOCA booth on Hospitality Night

Everyone is invited to visit LOCA’s pop-up studio during Hospitality Night in Downtown Laguna Beach. Visitors may drop by and create a holiday-themed ornament to take home. Hospitality Night is Friday, Dec. 2 from 5:30-7 p.m. in Peppertree Park. It is free. The greater event runs 5-10 p.m. throughout Downtown.

For more information about LOCA, go to www.locaarts.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.